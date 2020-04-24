Buy a swimming pool, failing to travel
The prospect of a summer without gathering or trip causing many owners to invest in the backyard of their residence, confirms Marc-Antoine Chagnon, of the branch granbyenne Trevi.
The prospect of a summer without gathering or trip causing many owners to invest in the backyard of their residence. Result: dealers swimming pools have been attacked since their recent reopening.
Among others, it is the case at Club Piscine Super Fitness Granby. “We had more or less 55 solicitation of pool in a single day, when we opened on Monday. We were stunned at the end of the day,” says one of the co-owners of the branch, Marco Bernier.
The latter says that his team is hard at work to respond to the request, in the circumstances.
“There has been a lot of requests on the web and in-store. But we prefer to work by appointment,” says the man who, with his business partners, is also the owner of the selling points of Cowansville and Saint-Hyacinthe.
Even the sound of a bell at Trevi in Granby, where customers are invited to make an appointment.
“The offices are large enough to comply with the instructions of social distancing. Clients can enter the office and have a good conversation with the seller. If they need to go and see the products, there are protected areas. (…) The store has been revamped from A to Z. logistics is improved every day”, emphasizes Marc-Antoine Chagnon, one of the leaders of the trade.
According to the latter, three additional employees have been hired full-time to adapt to the reality of the COVID-19, be to oversee the displacements in the store, ensure that the service to self or expedite the testing of water, while complying with the hygiene instructions.
Losses to close
Marc-Antoine Chagnon, Trevi Granby, calculates that the craze for the purchase of swimming pools began about a month in advance.
“Usually, you can feel the frenzy more in the middle of the month of may, when there was the first hot temperatures. But here, the people are at home and have the pool on which to focus. We are going to have a very good year, if it continues like this,” he said.
Some customers are even willing, it seems, to book without delay, a date for the installation of their pool, in exchange for a deposit, even before they have chosen their model.
“This is really extreme. It is not so bad a never-before-seen for us in terms of demand”, let it go Marco Bernier, Club Pool.
According to him, the above-ground pools, spas and spas swimming are particularly popular these days. “Anything that has water in it, in fact. And people don’t bugger not. It is slow to start when it comes to furniture. But it is a matter of time,” he says.
The closure of the branches in mid-march, however, has dealt a hard blow to the finances of the retailer.
“We lost $ 1.2 million in turnover while our three shops were closed. It’s going to be difficult to catch up. But as we already feel the excitement, it is not impossible that by the end of the season for us to be able to catch up. We made 70% of our turnover in five months. We lost a month in there. It is sure that it hurts,” said Mr. Bernier.
Even if the merchants of swimming pools, like other merchants, to put measures in place to respond as quickly as possible to the demand, some delays are still unavoidable.
“The response from customers is very positive. I think people are aware that force is to admit that it’s going to be a little longer in the 2020 to be used. Everything is a little bit longer because of the measures”, concludes Marco Bernier.