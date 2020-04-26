Buying Guide of beauty local [PHOTOS]
April 25, 2020 4: 00
Buying Guide of beauty local [PHOTOS]
Caroline Gregory
The Sun
People are seeking to know the local brands. The call of politicians to make purchases with us seems to be heard. Today, up a few beauty brands with us. Rejoice, the proposals are interesting.
Lise Watier
Founded in 1972 in Montreal, Lise Watier offers a full range of beauty products. Beyond its collections, makeup trend, the brand also includes perfume and skincare products from the skin. The reputation of this range exceeds our borders, as it is proposed in the stores, Sephora through the world.
www.lisewatier.com
Foundation mat velvet oil free Dyed Velvet, $ 45 per person online or in a pharmacy
Photo Lise Watier
Monsillage
Niche perfumes exists in Quebec. Isabelle Michaud, in fact, the evidence since 2009 with his brand Monsillage. The parfumeuse formed at the Higher Institute of International
Perfumery in Versailles, France offers designs inspired by a single common thread : the love of life and all that it brings richness and diversity.
www.monsillage.com
Eau de parfum land of the Dogon, $ 120 in line
Photo Monsillage
Oasis Smooth
For soaps and other products associated with the soap factory, the enterprise of Beaumont Oasis Smooth offers hand-made products created from natural ingredients and good for you. We promise you a soft skin and peace of mind for the environment. To discover absolutely, the collections of soaps made from products of the terroir de Bellechasse.
www.oasisdouceur.ca
Soap Amandine, 6 $ online
Photo Marion Desjardins
Annabelle
Created in Montreal in 1967, cosmetics Anabelle want to be a celebration of color. The company’s mission is to help women everywhere to have fun and to find their own style. We recognize their products through their vivid colour palette and nuanced.
www.annabelle.com
Eye shadow magnetic metallic, $ 9.95 per online or in a pharmacy
Photo Annabelle
IDC dermo
Here is of pharmaceutical care from Quebec. Born of the effort of two scientists, the brothers Luc and Éric Dupont, this brand offers a full range of high-performance products on the cutting edge of research on the skin. The scientific approach for the benefit of the beauty and quality beyond the industry standards.
www.idcdermo.com
Exfoliating mask of the line of Pure $ 29.99 per online or in a pharmacy
Photo IDC Dermo
Zorah
A company of organic cosmetics, which offers high-quality products for the face and body made with natural ingredients. A wide variety of ingredients from organic agriculture enters into the composition of their creams without any oil (mineral oil) or animal. With an eco-friendly philosophy, this Montreal label is also affected by the environment and the protection of the planet.
www.zorahbiocosmetiques.com
Package discovery for normal skin, $ 130 in line or in a pharmacy
Photo By Zorah
Laboratory of Dr. Renaud
A brand of aesthetic care professionals known for decades. In the 1960s, the dermatologist French Louis Raymond Renaud sets his laboratory in Quebec. Today, the laboratory of Dr. Renaud is recognized around the world. This brand is a seal of scientific credibility, applied to the aesthetic. The company became property of Valeant Pharmaceutics in 2009.
www.ldrenaud.com
Serum Vitamin C 10 %, 115 $ online or in institute
Photo Laboratoire Dr Renaud
Marcelle
This brand exists since more than 80 years, offers make-up products that cater to women of all ages. Based in Chicago, the brand moved to Quebec in the 1960s. Today, the vast majority of its products are designed and produced to Lachine. Their philosophy is to offer products, hypoallergenic and no odor.
www.marcelle.com
Palette smokey, $ 16.95 in sale online or in pharmacy
Photo Marcelle
Chanv
The company CHANV of Saint-Cyrille de Wendover using the oil of hemp, a plant from the cannabis family, but without the THC, as a natural alternative to the problems of the hair and skin. This oil is rich in fatty acid is ideal for the skin. The hemp is grown by the company without the use of pesticides and fertilizers, products of high standard and of great nutritional value for your skin.
www.chanv.co
Cream for sensitive skin, $ 40 online or in a pharmacy
Photo Chanv
Quay of the Bubbles
Since its foundation in 2004, the Dock of the Bubbles has been able to carve a niche in the middle of natural cosmetics. The manufacture of products is hand-crafted and ecological. The ingredients are natural and biodegradable. The active ingredients of their products are of plant origin. Everything is hand-made in their shop of Kamouraska.
www.quaidesbulles.ca
Soap with lime and soy milk, 6 $, online
Photo Quay of the Bubbles
OMY Laboratories
Innovative brand born in Quebec city, OMY Laboratories sign of custom-made products for the face. Thanks to the artificial intelligence, the consumer may specify his or her particular needs in skin care. The company offers you a suitable product for you, composed of all natural ingredients and effective.
www.omycosmetics.com
Day cream custom, 64,99 $ for sale online
Photo OMY Laboratories
In a Garden
Scented products are created and manufactured in Boucherville. Since the 1980s, In a Garden appealed to the quebec public with its fragrances are fruity, floral and gourmet. Today, In a Garden becomes a brand that is accessible to all, by offering quality products, composed of ingredients of natural origin.
www.dansunjardin.com
Gel no-rinse cleaner Komyo, $ 13.95 per share online or in store
Photo In a Garden
Luc Vincent
A range of hair products top of the range made in Quebec. Each product in this range has a precise function. This is to preserve color, eliminate static, and the treatment of dandruff or the lack of volume, the products designed by the hair stylist Luc Vincent and offer solutions for a hairstyle to be successful. Environmentally conscious, the brand uses only the active ingredients necessary to the composition of its formulas.
www.lucvincent.com
Antirosette hair, 22,95 $ for sale online
Photo Luc Vincent
