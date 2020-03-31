Buzz son: Iryna Bilyk shared their happiness and declassified star menu
The singer told what dishes prefer
Iryna Bilyk quarantine spends weekdays with her mother and younger son of the Tabriz. On 6 April, the star will celebrate the anniversary – it’s hard to believe, but she is 50 years old! The figures in the passport of the actress do not disturb, she says that her life is gaining momentum, plays with bright colors, it’s full of plans and feels inspired! Of course, the quarantine has made adjustments to the work schedule of the star, and she had to move the jubilee concerts, but the singer is not discouraged, because it has found its it has its advantages. Now Irina spends more time with his son and gets pleasure from it.
Thus, the Ukrainian pop diva in an interview with “Telenedelya” admits that he considers himself a realist and do not panic. She was ready even to go to work, but decided not to put family in danger, especially the mother of the actress – an elderly woman.
“There is no panic for sure! I was even ready to go somewhere and continue working in the Studio. But my family is against it. I listen to them, and do not want to endanger mom, which is a little more than 70 years. So I sit at home, doing household chores and enjoying the fact that spend so much time with his youngest son. Spend time in the comfort of home and my good mood”, – says the singer.
- Iryna Bilyk showed exclusive photos from the son and open up about men
By the way, in Instagram she showed how pleased Tabriz delicious cupcakes. The baby on the face to read a real delight!
Irina revealed the secrets of the star menu and told about their favorite dishes. Her diet was very simple and accessible to all.
“In quarantine, and in normal life I eat very simply. I rarely order dishes at restaurants and also very rarely buy their home. My favorite dish right now – buckwheat porridge, salad of cucumber, tomato and onion with sunflower oil. I love goat cheese, which brings us to a neighbor who has some goats. And just like spaghetti, but I allow myself once a week,” shared culinary preferences of the Ukrainian pop diva.
Irina ambitious plans for the future, it looks optimistic. The star assures that she wants to travel a lot.
“I would really like to go to the North of the country. I have little interest in Africa or the Caribbean, with its beautiful Islands. I’m more attracted by the North, its beautiful nature, wonderful lakes and many delicious fish,” called an unusual direction for tourism artist.