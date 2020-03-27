By the end of the week, the coronavirus check military of all teams in the area of environmental protection
“In Donetsk region representatives of the charitable Foundation “come Back alive” brought thousands of test systems to detect Covid-19 from the military environment.
“First it will be the most socially active military personnel who are often in contact with other army and move to the front. Now there is a collection of biological materials for testing. During the week the lab report is there a in the military patients with coronavirus”, – stated in the message.
According to the representative of the charitable Foundation “come Back alive” Andrew Rymaruk, the main task is to identify the presence of coronavirus at an early, asymptomatic phase, when a person presents the greatest danger to others.
These are the tests for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) allows to localize the place where could be a disease and to contain it by isolating the sick.
This is Ukraine’s first mass preventive testing, which takes into account the experience of other countries.
In particular, the mass use of PCR tests enabled us to limit, to stretch out the time and reduce the fatality of the epidemic of coronavirus in some countries.
According to Rymaruk primarily been tested troops near Mariupol, where there is one confirmed case of coronavirus, as well as those units that have recently come to the location of the OOS.
“Until the end of the week the tests will take place soldiers of all crews who are serving in the area of environmental protection. Now tested six units, ” – stated in the message.
After the sampling of biological material was sent to the Kyiv laboratory, which will soon be known whether the soldiers who are in the district of OOS, carriers of the coronavirus.
“If this person is found – it is isolated in a specially prepared and equipped for the insulators, and will be treated. Now I saw that in every team and in hospitals such insulators have “, – quotes Rymaruk press service.
In addition to PCR tests, the representatives of the Foundation “come Back alive” is also delivered in the district of OOS masks and antiviral drugs.