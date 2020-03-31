BYD introduced the most secure battery for electric vehicles
New battery pack can survive being crushed, bent, pierced and heated.
BYD emphasizes the importance of battery safety for electric vehicles. Chinese automaker introduced a new battery for electric cars, which aims to “review the security standards for the entire industry.” As the press service of BYD, Blade Battery developed by the company for several years, thanks to its optimized design offers a 50% increase in usable space compared to modern units.
The most important point is the adoption of BYD that the new battery was much more durable than any other similar product, helping to reduce the concerns of buyers associated with fire or explosion of batteries in electric cars.
When punching Blade Battery with nails, she never smoked and was not stirred, and its temperature never exceeded 60 degrees Celsius. For comparison, triple-a lithium battery for these tests “severely burned” and is heated to 500 degrees Celsius, more than a typical lithium-ion battery has reached a temperature of 200-400 degrees Celsius.
BYD also claims that the battery Blade is much less prone to ignition: this is shown by further testing, which included the crushing and bending of the package, heat it in a furnace to 300 degrees Celsius and recharge by 260%. None of these tests, according to the publication speedme.ru, did not allow thermal leakage, or fire.
The motivation of the company to run the battery Blade EV – ever-growing often “unwise pursuit of energy density” of competitors. BYD claims that the battery manufacturers take possession of all of the big reserve, “pulling away” from security in the development of batteries. As stated by the Vice-President of BYD and the company’s Chairman Findreams long Xe Battery Company, many car brands are discussing a partnership with him based on technology.