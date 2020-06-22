Cabinet reshuffle: Christian Dubé replaces Danielle McCann Health
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
Danielle McCann loses his ministry after the first wave of the COVID-19.
Danielle McCann loses his ministry after the first wave of the COVID-19. It will be replaced by the current president of the Treasury board, Christian Dubé.
The elected of Sanguinet will be entrusted with the reins of a new ministry of higher Education in a reshuffle to take place this Monday, has confirmed The Duty.
Sources insist to present this reshuffle — in which The Press was first reported as a ” fit “; a ” new breath “, and not a demotion.
Changing ministry, Christian Dubé is relieved of the folder of the negotiation in the public sector, even as the talks surrounding the project of law 61.
Sonia LeBel, whose work with the opposition has been repeatedly pointed out, will be sent to the Treasury. It retains its functions — fort used during the first wave of the pandemic — the minister responsible for Relations with canadian.
The minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, should obtain the ministry of Justice, but to retain his post as house leader. The minister of international Relations and la Francophonie, Nadine Girault, should get the post of minister of Immigration.
Other details will follow.
