Cabs volunteers of Madrid, in the heart of the fight against the virus
In Spain, with taxis provided free of charge at the disposal of the staff of 266 medical centers of the region of Madrid, the doctors were able to visit the patients at home.
May 3, 2020 8h37
Share
Cabs volunteers of Madrid, in the heart of the fight against the virus
Hazel Ward
Agence France-Presse
Share
MADRID — In the deserted streets of Madrid, where customers are scarce, taxi drivers transport free of charge to sick or doctors and provide crucial assistance to caregivers in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus which has killed more than 25 000 people in Spain.
In the Madrid region, by far the most affected in the country, more than 500 taxi drivers have offered their services as volunteers on the application Pidetaxi (requires a taxi) and have performed more than 100, 000 courses free.
“When they need help and that it is me the closest, the app me alert and I go,” explains Gaby Saez, 45 years of age, who remained at the wheel of his taxi since Spain imposed containment on the 14th of march.
He assures not to be afraid of being infected, but remains extremely cautious, wearing a mask and gloves and disinfectant scrupulously his car after each race.
“In times like these, we all need to contribute, even if what we can do is very limited,” he says.
To ease the pressure
Thanks to the taxis provided free of charge at the disposal of the staff of 266 medical centers of the region, the doctors were able to visit the patients at home.
This has eased the pressure on the health centers by reducing the influx and has prevented new people contract the virus or pass it on to medical staff.
“The health centers and ask for a taxi to be able to make visit to the elderly, people in need of treatment or to people with the COVID. A taxi can make 10 or 20 visits per day with the medical staff”, said the president of Pidetaxi, Andres Veiga.
“A shoulder to cry”
Caregivers ensure that the help of these taxi free has been vital in their fight against the epidemic.
“For me, this has been absolutely essential,” said Sara del Carmen Vicente, a nurse of 23 years at the Hospital 12 de Octubre of Madrid. “They take you in people, you wait outside, and then take you to the next destination. They are 100% available, always with a smile and they don’t create never worry”, she said to AFP.
“They always ask how we are going, how we resist emotionally, if things improve and how will our patients. It is as if they were part of your family”, she adds.
Images of doctors and nurses, hailing the taxi drivers for their work have been widely disseminated on the social networks, some of which showing a driver bursting into tears when the staff began to applaud his entry into a health centre.
To Mr. Saez, whose wife is also a driver of taxi, see the medical staff to crack sometimes has been difficult.
“For me, these doctors and nurses are some kind of heroes so I try to calm them down and offer them a shoulder to mourn,” he said.
Outside of this involvement as a volunteer, few of the 100 000 drivers in Spain manage to actually work, the mobility is strongly limited, and the regional authorities capping the number of taxis allowed to operate in each day.
“Turnover is down 80% to 90%,” says Tito Alvarez, Elite Taxi Barcelona, in the second largest city of Spain.
“When we have the chance to work, it works well because there are almost no taxis. But you do not cover your costs because you only work five days per month,” he says.
Although the cash flows are reduced, Mr. Saez said that the worst is knowing that five colleagues have died of the virus.
“This brings a blow to the morale”, he admits. “But I feel good and I would consider not even to stop doing volunteer work, or other things, such as the delivery of masks, or other materials. See how these people are grateful is the greatest reward of all”.