CAE anticipates a sharp drop in its performance
To reduce its costs, CAE, specialist quebec flight simulators (on the photo) and the training, was put on foot about a quarter of its workforce, around 2,600 people, the April 7, last.
The fate of 1500 jobs remains uncertain, says the company.
