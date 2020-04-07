CAE is to walk nearly a quarter of its workforce
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Its president and chief executive officer, Marc Parent, will see his salary reduced by half, and the decline will be of the order of 30% for the other vice-presidents.
In order to reduce its costs due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, the specialist quebec flight simulators and training CAE is to walk nearly a quarter of its workforce — or about 2,600 people — in addition to the salary cuts and to suspend its dividend and its share repurchase program. The company wants to undertake, in parallel, the production of fans for infected patients.
Approximately 1525 of the affected employees are located in Canada, and the majority of those working in the facilities of the multinational, quebec in the montreal borough of Saint-Laurent. Approximately 900 other employees will have their working week reduced, has informed on Monday CAE, in announcing his measures. The company, which has more than 10,500 employees worldwide, had already announced on march 24, the temporary layoff of 465 workers seen that the spread of the new coronavirus was hitting the full force of the air transport sector.
Its president and chief executive officer, Marc Parent, will see his salary reduced by half, and the decline will be of the order of 30 % for the other vice-presidents. The compensation of other executives will also be reduced. “Decisive action […] will help us protect our employees and our short-term activities, and we will give the necessary flexibility to continue our growth in the long term when global air traffic will resume,” said Mr. Parent, in a news release.
1525
This is the number of affected employees who are located in Canada, and the majority of those
work in the facilities of the multinational, quebec in the montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.
Also present in the health sector, CAE has developed, in just 11 days, a prototype of a fan intended for use in patients infected by the COVID-19 and are in intensive care. The company expects Health Canada approval to begin production. The company supplies components to assemble the devices in its facilities in montreal. “We expect to recall at least 150 people as soon as possible to work on the fans “, explained on the phone, the spokesperson of CAE Pascale Alpha.
The company also analyzes the various support measures announced by the government, including the wage subsidy proposed by Ottawa. However, it is still too early to say if this will lead to important reminders.
If we risk to be affected negatively by a decline in orders for flight simulators — the airlines are hamstrung to the four corners of the globe — the company should be able to go through this turmoil, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins capital Markets, in a note.
Nearly two-thirds of the fifty training centres of the company are always open. This proportion is expected to remain intact, according to Steve Arthur, RBC capital Markets, as the training in civil aviation is a heavily regulated sector, which requires drivers to train ” every six to nine months “.