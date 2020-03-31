Calendar of Orthodox holidays for April 2020
In April 2020, Ukraine will celebrate a number of religious holidays.So, this month celebrating one of the most important religious holidays – Easter. In addition, otmechu and other Orthodox holidays.
Orthodox holidays in April 2020: calendar
- 1 April – Martyr Chrysanthus; Martyr Daria and with them; the monk Innokentii of Komel’sk Vologda
- April 2 – Saint John, Sergius, Patrick and others, in the monastery of Saint Sava slain
- April 3 – St. Seraphim of Vyritsa; the Reverend James, Bishop of Katanskogo (Sicilian)
- 4 April – the Hieromartyr Basil of Ancyra
- April 5 – Martyr Nikon of Sicily and the Bishop and 199 disciples; venerable Nikon, Abbot of Kiev-Pechersk
- April 6 – predprazdnichnoy of the Annunciation; the monk Zechariah of the caves; martyrs Stephen and Peter of Kazan; of the Saint Artemon (Artemis); the monk Zechariah Opened
- 7 April – the Annunciation of the Theotokos; the Dormition of St. Tikhon (Belavin)
- April 8 – the Cathedral of the Archangel Gabriel
- April 9 – Martyr Matrona of Solunskii (Thessalonica)
- April 10 – St. Hilarion the New; venerable Stephen the Wonderworker; Martyr Eustratius of the caves; of the Martyr Boyan (Kravata); the monk Ilarion Pskovsk
- April 11 – martyrs of the Mark, Cyril and many others
- April 12 – Entrance of the Lord into Jerusalem (palm Sunday); the monk John Climacus; of St. sophronia; the Holy Evvula of Nicomedia
- April 13 – the St. innocent (Veniaminov); the Jonah; the Holy Martyr Ipatii
- April 14 – Martyr Abraham of Bulgaria; venerable Euthymios; St. Mary of Egypt, the monk Gerontii
- April 15 – St. Titus the Wonderworker
- April 16 – Maundy Thursday. The remembrance of the last Supper; the monk Nikita the Confessor; of the Mother of God “the Unfading blossom”
- April 17 – good Friday. The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ
- April 18 – Holy Saturday before Easter; martyrs Agathopodus, Theodoulos and their ilk
- April 19 – Easter Sunday, or Easter
- April 20 – beginning of Bright week; venerable George the Confessor; the monk Daniel of Pereyaslavl; Byzantine icons of the Mother of God
- April 21 – the Iveron icon of the Mother of God; the apostles from 70 Rodion (Herodion), agave, Asyncritus, Rufus, of flegont, Erma (Hermia) and those with him; Martyr and Archbishop Christodoulos Martyr Anastasia of Patras
- April 22 – Martyr Eupsychios of Caesarea
- April 23 – martyrs Terence, Pompia, Africanus, Maximus, St. Zeno, Alexander, Theodore and 33 other-x
- April 24 – God’s Mother icon “life-giving spring”; of the Hieromartyr Antipas
- April 25 – St. Basil the Confessor; Murom and Belynichi mother of God
- 26 April – the Hieromartyr Artemon of Laodicea
- 27 April – St Martin the First; martyrs Anthony, John and Eustathius of Vilna (Lithuanian)
- 28 April – the commemoration of the dead. Radonitsa; the apostles, the seventy-Aristarchus, PUD and Trophimus
- 29 April – Martyrs Agapia, Irina and Khionia
- April 30 – the monk Akakios; Hieromartyr Simeon Ctesifonte with him; the monk Zosima; uncovering of the relics of St. Alexander Svirsky.
