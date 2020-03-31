Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has officially gone on sale, but not in Russia
The company Activision and Beenox Studio has released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on the PlayStation 4. It is updated for the current generation version of the game. But, according to the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, it is not available in Russian PlayStation Store.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign offers campaign with high-resolution graphics (up to 4K and HDR on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, X Pro), as well as unlimited frame rate and support for ultrawide monitors on a PC. The infamous mission “No word in Russian” is present.
While the game is only available on the PlayStation 4, but already on April 30 will be released on Xbox One and PC. In the near future to open a pre-order in the Microsoft Store Battle.net. For purchasing the game before release relies set Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle. As we wrote earlier, it will include the appearance of the Gousta, drawings, weapons and more.
An updated version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes only the campaign. The multiplayer mode, it was decided not to change, because in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and so will be added maps of the second part.