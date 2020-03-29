Call of Duty: Warzone updated the balance and added a new game mode
The genre “battle Royal” has received great popularity among fans of shooters. And now, after CS and PUGB to this genre joined the famous Call of Duty series, releasing a free “Royal battle” Call of Duty: Warzone on March 10. A week after the release the developers have released the first update of the game, and now descended to another.
The company Infinity Ward has released an update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, which fixed some bugs and added a few new modes. It is reported by the Informant Tech, referring to the website developers.
Call of Duty: Warzone has a new version of the mode “Production” mode, in which players need to collect as much money as possible. A new mode called “blood money” will allow players to get additional funds for the murders of competitors, and also adds bonuses for performance contracts and the finishing techniques.As for the balance, Infinity Ward have increased the prices of the call equipment in a Warzone to $8 500, and for completing contracts, players will receive less money. At the same time, weapons will be more on the floor now players will be able to find 725, MK2 Carbine, EBR-14 and Deagle. Shotguns will be less slaughter, and now will not be able to kill a fully armored player with a single shot.
The patch adds a new layout for the controller, which will simplify the lives of users with gamepads, making the process of creating a label more convenient and fast. “Store” also improved, making the text more readable and adapted under the control of the controllers. As for the classic Modern Warfare, the its multiplayer part of the added 24/7 playlist Khandor Hideout. Appear complicated version of “Contagion,” in which the survivors will be limited time to use night vision goggles, and infected will be able to see in the dark. The full list of fixes and improvements in both games can be found on the website of Infinity Ward.