Camera messed up the bike with the car and sent a fine
The driver of the motorcycle received a penalty charge notice for speeding, which is a two-wheeled vehicle picture of a Japanese sedan.
The driver of the motorcycle received a penalty charge notice for speeding. In this case, the “letter of happiness” on the picture of the complex commit violations does not depict a two-wheeled vehicle, a Toyota Camry sedan. It is reported in group “Motorists Moscow” to Facebook.
The breach was recorded on 7 February, on the highway M5 “Ural” in the Penza region where, as noted by the rider, he never was. He also noted that the application to appeal he will have to submit in person or send it by registered mail.
Traffic cameras in Russia often do not work correctly. So, in early February, the complexes in the Belgorod region several times recorded driving at a speed over 300 km per hour. The resolution on the violation of traffic rules was the driver of an old station wagon Opel and budget sedan Hyundai Solaris.
One of the most resonant cases of erring cameras took place in Moscow at the intersection of the Lipetsk street-MKAD interchange. The driver was driving the Honda CR-V, which cast a shadow on the sidelines. It was her camera took the offending car is, but it has issued a fine of using license plates of the car, not breaking the rules.