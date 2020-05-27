The campgrounds are expected to reopen next Monday, the 1st of June.
Camping and Cirque du Soleil: the small and the large déconfinement
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The campgrounds are expected to reopen next Monday, the 1st of June. We’ll know more on Wednesday. But the issue has taken on Tuesday almost as much importance as the loan of up to $ 275 million paid at Cirque du Soleil by the government Legault.
The minister of Economy and Innovation of the city of Québec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, had a busy schedule for its release in just a couple of minutes, Tuesday, before the parliamentary session to the afternoon.
The announcement of the reopening of the campsites, some places of tourist accommodation and “some tourist activities targeted”, such as outfitters and marinas, must be done Wednesday afternoon by the minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx. Camping enthusiasts have expressed themselves loud and clear, over the last few weeks.
The news has been pouring in media as soon as Tuesday. Except that e-mails containing information on the announcement have also been shipped by mistake to a media competitor before the time heard of the publication!
The executives of this new stage of déconfinement therefore remain unclear. The regions included and the instructions imposed are not yet known officially.
The table déconfinement published on Monday by the government of Quebec refers to “accommodation, camping and tourist activities targeted phase 1” as the last item to re-open for the date of June 1st. Remains to be seen whether the Montreal metropolitan Community (CMM) and the MRC of Joliette is or is not excluded from this re-opening partial or complete. The mention of “phase 1” is so far an indication of exclusion of the CMM and Joliette.