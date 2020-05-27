Camping and Cirque du Soleil: the small and the large déconfinement

| May 27, 2020 | News | No Comments

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

The campgrounds are expected to reopen next Monday, the 1st of June.

Share

May 26, 2020 12: 55

Updated at 23h04

Share

Camping and Cirque du Soleil: the small and the large déconfinement

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

Olivier Bossé

The Sun

The campgrounds are expected to reopen next Monday, the 1st of June. We’ll know more on Wednesday. But the issue has taken on Tuesday almost as much importance as the loan of up to $ 275 million paid at Cirque du Soleil by the government Legault.

The minister of Economy and Innovation of the city of Québec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, had a busy schedule for its release in just a couple of minutes, Tuesday, before the parliamentary session to the afternoon.

The announcement of the reopening of the campsites, some places of tourist accommodation and “some tourist activities targeted”, such as outfitters and marinas, must be done Wednesday afternoon by the minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx. Camping enthusiasts have expressed themselves loud and clear, over the last few weeks.

The news has been pouring in media as soon as Tuesday. Except that e-mails containing information on the announcement have also been shipped by mistake to a media competitor before the time heard of the publication!

The executives of this new stage of déconfinement therefore remain unclear. The regions included and the instructions imposed are not yet known officially.

The table déconfinement published on Monday by the government of Quebec refers to “accommodation, camping and tourist activities targeted phase 1” as the last item to re-open for the date of June 1st. Remains to be seen whether the Montreal metropolitan Community (CMM) and the MRC of Joliette is or is not excluded from this re-opening partial or complete. The mention of “phase 1” is so far an indication of exclusion of the CMM and Joliette.

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

Government of Quebec

“A breath of fresh air”

This is the case for shopping centers, announced by the prime minister François Legault Monday, and detailed on Tuesday by the minister Fitzgibbon. Which speaks of”a breath of fresh air for merchants and employees of retail trade”. The commercial centres of the CMM and the MRC of Joliette will re-open in the next phase of déconfinement.

The standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) provides a guide to the sanitary measures to be followed, as in all sectors. “A list of the daily checks that every trader and every owner of shopping centers must comply with” will also be imposed, ” added Mr. Fitzgibbon.

Number of clients limited in each store and throughout the mall, and septa, clear plastic boxes, counters and kiosks; catering only for take away; a single direction of displacement, to the extent possible; security agents to enforce the guidelines; mask craft here also “strongly recommended”.

The minister has also said they want to “establish procedures to suspend, during the period of COVID, eviction of tenants [commercial] in the case of non-payment of rent. In the weeks that will follow, we are going to implement this regulation”.

“I have been made aware that tenants have received eviction notice for non-payment of rent during the crisis of the pandemic. This is not necessarily generalized, but I find it unacceptable,” he decided, recalling that the approximately 49 000 companies in the trade sector and the restaurant business are working 878 000 Quebecers and apply for 13 % of the GDP of the province.

$ 275 Million at Cirque du Soleil

The minister Fitzgibbon took the opportunity to announce government funding of up to 200 million us $ in the Circus of the Sun, or more than $ 275 million canadians. The money comes from Investissement Québec. This loan is attached to the first right to buy the company, in the event of a sale.

The containment widespread on the planet has caused serious financial problems at Cirque du Soleil.

The company born in Baie-Saint-Paul there are nearly 40 years old, is now the property of the american investment fund TPG to 60 %, of the conglomerate chinese Fosun to 20% and from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec 20 %.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

“The taxes of the circus will continue to be paid in Quebec and in Canada. As well as the salary of the leaders is going to be very reasonable, as is done in all situations where the government is involved. In the non-financial conditions, the headquarters and the centre of decisions are going to be in Quebec. Patents and intellectual property will remain in Québec and the senior management will be resident in Quebec. It is a process that is very complex, and in the weeks to come, we will see the shareholders and make a proposal,” says Mr. Fitzgibbon.

“As long as the existing shareholders are there, the conditions are going to remain,” he adds. And we have the choice to buy the circus as soon as the shareholders want to sell. Mechanically, if the shareholders want to sell, we are there, we can buy, it is the first they will come to see. Otherwise, in time, there was a date where one is going to buy.”

The sale of the Cirque du Soleil has been raised in the past few weeks. Its founder, Guy Laliberté, is considering buying a part, just as the big boss of Quebecor, Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Ultimately, the minister Fitzgibbon assured that his government does not wish to give anything a company like Cirque du Soleil.

70 new deaths

As for the balance of the day, the province of Quebec reported 70 new deaths connected to the COVID-19, Tuesday. Battery in the average of the past seven days.

The total of canadians who have succumbed to the virus now stands at 4139.

It also confirms 614 new cases of infection across the province, to increase the number of reported cases in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic at 48 598.

Of the lot, 1403 are currently hospitalized, the statistical decline of 22 patients in the last 24 hours. Of these 1403 people treated in our hospitals for the COVID-19 at this time, 181 are being treated in intensive care, two more than the day before.

Camping et Cirque du Soleil: du petit et du grand déconfinement

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *