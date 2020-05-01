Camping Fall to the Bear: three scenarios envisaged for the summer
April 30, 2020 20h14
Share
Camping Fall to the Bear: three scenarios envisaged for the summer
Guillaume Trouble
The Daily
Share
The mayor of Normandin, Mario Fortin, doesn’t hide it, the revenues of the tourist site of the Fall to the Bears of 2020 will be much lower than those of the past summer.
“It’s going to be a year very ordinary. We don’t know yet if we will be able to rent the cottages. The camping, it will depend on the restrictions. For the swimming pool, it is ambivalent, ” explained the mayor.
As the site is also used for family gatherings, it is estimated that the place has lost tens of thousands of dollars in revenue, and that the death toll can rise in the summer if nothing changes.
“It was a reception room and one of the cottages. Families booking a lot when they want to celebrate, but we had to cancel it. It was for $ 25,000 for financial losses.”
This is in addition to the cancellation of the summer theatre and the summer classic volleyball. Theatrical performances attracted their share of tourists, while the sporty classic brought together hundreds of teams from across the province.
As for the camping, the mayor Fortin has several concerns and questions. “We will also see the impact on the opening of the camping. One can question. If the campsites are open and public festivities are canceled, is what the people will do more camping ? Perhaps, and even there, it will depend on whether the government is going to require. If we are told that it is a ground on both, it’s not going to may be even more worth it to open. “
Mario Fortin says that only three scenarios are possible in this folder. “Financially, it provided for three scenarios : open it later, open in mid-season or do not open at all. It is expected and it is informed. “