Camping : the stress settles among the owners
The owners of campgrounds and the campers eagerly await a re-opening date in order to be able to proceed with the preparations of their season.
May 1, 2020 4: 00
Updated 8h03
Alain Goupil
The Forum
Even if the campers and the owners of land camping are “very excited” to be able to indulge their hobby, Camping Québec says there have been no misconduct on the part of its members regarding non-compliance of health related to the COVID-19.
The rules put in place by public Health in the context of the pandemic by ordering the closure of all campsites. They prevent any movement of input or output with respect to the campers, seasonal workers in order to comply with the rules of containment.
Camping Quebec is preparing for a different season, but remains confident
“The word is clear from the beginning : it should not be a movement, recalled Thursday, the president-director general of Campin Quebec, Simon Tessier. If campsites do not comply with public health rules, they risk retaliation on the part of public Safety.
“We do not have powers of coercion. We have a power of sensitization and awareness, and this role-here, it is exercised since the beginning of the crisis, ” says Mr. Tessier, who said not to have been informed of cases of non-compliance on the part of its members.
“The information that is vehicle is clear from the start. Is it that, despite everything, people break the rules? It is possible. I think that it must not target the campgrounds. There are citizens in general who violate the rules. This has been mentioned in the press point of Mr. Legault. There are people that make partys COVID, there are people who do not adhere to the social distancing, both the younger and the older. In our case, the vast majority of our members observe the rules to the letter. “
Camping Québec, which represents more than 700 of the approximately 900 campsites of the province, deplores, however, the uncertainty surrounding the start of the season. According to Mr. Tessier, the impatience began to make itself felt among the owners and the campers.
“There’s a lot of stress to our operators and a lot of questioning among the campers. We understand that it is a public health crisis and that it is a situation that is scalable. But we would have liked to have a date of opening, if only for the campers, seasonal workers to adjust our preparations accordingly. Unfortunately, it is still in standby mode… “
The directives in the field of public health indicate that all campgrounds accommodating not snowbirds (travellers returning to Quebec in the United States and not having a principal residence in Québec) must be closed completely.
Camping Québec has received confirmation that, in these specific cases, the locations can stay open and accommodate these travelers by adhering to the following guidelines:
– Only the snowbirds who have no other option of housing in Quebec can camp on the land of the locations concerned. These locations need to close all the access to the common spaces.
– The services of water, electricity and sewer must be provided directly to the sites, in order to allow the campers to comply with the segregation required during 14 days on their return.
– Any violator is subject to a fine of up to 750 000 $, or to a term of imprisonment of up to six months.