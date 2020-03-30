Can one meal a day help lose weight
Many people believe that if they take food only once a day, it will certainly lead to weight loss. In fact, all is not so simple.
We are talking about the kinds of extreme diet when you need to train the body to be satisfied with one meal a day. In accordance with the theory, this process enhances the natural fat burning. When you eat one meal a day, the body is forced to use the energy taken from that food. If you eat several meals, then the body enough energy sources, which she uses during the day. In fact, we are talking about the so-called periodic fasting.
Research shows that reducing daily calories by 20-25% strengthens heart health. Intermittent fasting also has a positive effect on memory of the elderly, increasing their life expectancy, as stated in a study published in the journal Nutrition Journal. Diet with one meal a day is associated with control of blood sugar levels. Diabetics should not adhere to this type of food without consultation of your doctor.
This diet is not recommended for pregnant and nursing moms – they have increased calorie needs. Suffering from gastrointestinal disorders you need to consult with your doctor before you take up this style of food. In General, it is helpful to visit a nutritionist before starting any diet.