Can you catch it twice? The mysteries of the immune of the COVID-19.
Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff Agence France-Presse
The SARS-COV-2, which never ceases to hold surprises, is too new to allow for any certainty.
Can you catch twice the COVID-19 ? This question is crucial in the fight against the pandemic today has no firm answer, even if the scientists are hopeful that a patient infected or immunized against the novel coronavirus, at least for a few months.
“To be immunized, that means that you have developed an immune response against a virus which will allow you to eliminate it. And as the immune response has a memory, it also allows you not to be reinfected by the same virus later, ” says Eric Vivier professor of immunology at the public Assistance hospitals of Marseille.
In general, for RNA viruses, such as SARS-COV-2, it should be “about three weeks to have a sufficient amount of protective antibodies” and this protection lasts several months, ” he continues.
But this, this is the theory : the SARS-COV-2, which never ceases to hold surprises, is too new to allow for any certainty.
“We don’t know “, “we can only extrapolate from other coronaviruses, and even for them, the data are limited,” stresses Mike Ryan, director of emergency programmes of the world Health Organization (WHO).
For SARS, which has caused nearly 800 deaths worldwide in 2002-2003, the sick healed were protected, on average, for two to three years “, indicated to the AFP the Pr François Balloux, University College London. Therefore, ” one can certainly get reinfected, but the question is : after how long ? Will only retroactively “.
A recent study chinese, not evaluated by other scientists, has certainly shown that rhesus macaques infected by the virus and then healed could not be reinfected.
But “it means nothing” on the shelf, writes Frederick and a Tangerine, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute, because the observation took place over a relatively short period of time, a month.
In this context, information from Asia, in particular South Korea, reports of several patients cured tested positive raise many questions.
In theory, it could be a second contamination, as noted by several experts, who deem however this is unlikely, and prefer at this point to other explanations.
It could be that in some, the virus won’t go away and infects ” chronic “, as the herpes virus that can remain dormant and asymptomatic, note the Pr Balloux.
The tests are not 100% reliable, it could also be a false negative, the patient did not in fact ever been cleared of the virus. “It would suggest that people remain infectious for a long time, several weeks. This is not ideal, ” he adds.
Protective antibodies ?
A study carried out on 175 patients healed in Shanghai, published at the beginning of April without evaluation, shows that most of them have developed neutralizing antibodies between 10 and 15 days after the beginning of the disease, at various concentrations.
But “whether the presence of antibodies means immunity is a different question,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, responsible for the management of the outbreak to the WHO.
“We are in the process of asking the question of whether someone who has made a Covid […] is so protected that it” is concerned about Wednesday, the Pr Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific Council in France.
And worse : “It is not known if the antibodies that you develop oneself against the virus are not a risk of increasing the disease,” says Frédéric Tangerine, noting that the symptoms the worst of the Covid-19 arrive too late, when the patient has developed antibodies.
No supporting evidence either for the moment to say that would develop the antibodies more efficient, patients more severely affected or spared, the elderly or young people…
In the Face of these uncertainties, some have begun to question the relevance of achieving via the contamination of a herd immunity (when the epidemic was extinguished in the absence of new people to infect).
“The only real solution is a vaccine,” said Archie Clements, an epidemiologist at the australian university, Curtin.
In spite of everything, the campaigns, the serological tests (which detect antibodies) are launched to better understand the part, probably very small, populations that have been contaminated, such as in Finland and the United Kingdom. Or in Germany, where a research centre, even conjures up a kind of “passport” immunity allowing positive people to resume their activities.
“It’s too premature” to ensure the AFP Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, which suggests to wait a few months for more reliable results. “When there is serologic tests are sufficiently sensitive and specific “.
The researchers insist on the need, inter alia, that these tests are not deceived by antibodies to other coronaviruses mild in circulation.
But certificates of immunity also raise ethical questions, insist some researchers.
And ” the people who need to work, to feed their families, could seek to make it infect “, warns the Pr Balloux.