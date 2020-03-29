Can you live without a smartphone? I checked myself
Despite the fact that smartphones in their current form appeared not so long ago, we already can’t imagine my life without them. Banking applications, instant messengers, navigation, web browsers, music, videos, games – today, all United smartphones regardless of brand and retail prices, becoming essentially the most valuable thing that accompanies us everywhere. We can forget the car keys, documents, travel, purse, and much more. But not the smartphone itself. I, frankly, have such a dependence on this little device at some point began to frighten very much, and I even decided to refuse part of the application, which was quite difficult from a psychological point of view. What happens if we abandon the smartphone at all?
I admit at once: I do not set myself the goal not to use the gadget day, week or month. Therefore, what happened was not experiment or attempt of carrying out a digital detox, and the event, which by and large happened regardless of me.
What to do on the quarantine
It all started around mid-March, when the government have not thought about carrying out quarantine measures, but coronavirus infection already committed atrocities on the territory of Russia. I therefore, evaluating the experience of foreign colleagues, decided with his family to isolate themselves – for the benefit of itself and so I worked remotely, and the wife’s employer allowed all interested employees to go on paid sick leave at the slightest symptoms of SARS. So we bought food for a couple of weeks ahead, scoring the entire refrigerator to the eyeballs and locked up the house.
Despite the fact that for five years working on remote, a recluse, and I’ve never been. So I tried not to sit ever, and hence, the smartphone I needed constantly to stay in touch, make purchases and follow the latest developments, in order to have time to quickly write about it on the website.
What can replace the smartphone
However, since the isolation all the features that I was usually performed on the smartphone, began to run on the laptop. Surfing the web, communicating with colleagues and tracking news reports, watching videos on YouTube and even control the weather (I wonder why?) I began to carry out on your MacBook Air. After all, to receive the information on a big screen, not to mention the set of messages in the messenger on the physical keyboard, was the trite. Not that I didn’t know that before, just now it has gained a very unique charm, like I woke up from years of sleep and started to notice something I had not noticed before.
Roughly the same thing happened after I deleted mobile applications social networking unsubscribed from telegram channels and stopped like crazy every 10 minutes to open Instagram and scroll through the ribbon of the new publications and stories. First, in my days there were much longer time, and secondly, I realized that my life has not changed for the worse, and, thirdly, I realized that without a smartphone is quite possible to live. But much remarkable that in the case of shumoizolyatsionnye a waiver of the smartphone I didn’t even notice.
How to beat addiction to smartphone
Yes, last time I decided to change its approach to the use of the smartphone, at first it was hard for me to get used to it. The hand itself was pulled to the machine, removed the lock and forced the finger to find the icon of Instagram, Twitter or channel Nizagara in the Telegram. Now there is nothing in sight. Maybe I don’t get my willpower in front of the quarantine, I now have spent a lot of time staring at the screen of your smartphone. But since I, albeit unwittingly, had preliminary training, now I don’t take a smartphone in hand at all, if I don’t call.
It seems to me that after the pandemic coronavirus will come to naught, we will learn to live in a completely new reality, zeroing previous experience. Businesses, realizing that part of the work can be performed remotely and will reduce the number of full-time employees, electronics manufacturers, realizing that people have after a forced and unpaid vacation, no money to buy expensive equipment, will begin to pay less attention to leaders, and those who came to the conclusion about the unreliability of smart phones will be able to tear their eyes off of the screens and understand that the world is much more interesting things.