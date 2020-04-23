Canada: $ 71 billion $ in aid to companies for three months
This assistance for a period of three months, and retroactive to march 15, applies to all companies that have suffered a “decline of 30 % or more of their income” compared to the same period last year, said the minister of Finance, Bill Morneau.
April 1, 2020 18h41
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
Agence France-Presse
MONTREAL — The wage subsidy of 75 % that Ottawa intends to pay out to businesses to avoid massive layoffs will cost 71 billion dollars, said on Wednesday the canadian government, whereas the progression of the epidemic of coronavirus has been accelerating in the country.
Ottawa will subsidize 75 % of the first $ 58 $ 700 each salary and the employers will do “everything in their power” to pay the remaining 25%. The federal government could provide up to 847 $ per week, per employee. The measure is retroactive to march 15.
The program will cost him only $ 71 billion $ to the State.
To be eligible, a company must have lost at least 30 % of its gross revenue compared to the same period last year. “The lower income will be calculated by comparing the month with the same month last year for march, April and may,” said Morneau.
Each company must submit a new application each month through an online portal on the Canada revenue Agency. This portal will be unveiled in “between three and six weeks”, according to the grand treasurer of the State.
“It is the largest economic program in the history of Canada ”
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau
With this program, the federal government hopes to maintain the employment relationship between employees and their employers so that they can resume their economic activities rapidly after the end of the crisis.
“My message to employers in Canada is the following : get ready to re-employ people,” said Mr. Morneau.
Avoid abuse
With billions of dollars available to individuals and businesses, the federal government warns that all those who abuse government benefits will face severe consequences.
These consequences are not yet known at this stage.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has warned Canadians that they will not be able to benefit from this grant wage and Benefit canadian emergency (PCU) of $ 2000 per month.
Mr. Morneau’s hope that companies will continue to pay or réembaucheront their employees with the assurance that the wage subsidy will come in a few weeks.
But he also admitted that all those who have lost their jobs or who have more income will therefore submit a request to the PCU, waiting to receive their wages.
Just like the PCU, the wage subsidy will have to be renewed every month.
Mr. Morneau said that he has confidence that both management and workers will have good faith in this crisis.
“We need to (we) ensure that the money is going to come to the businesses is for employees. It is for this reason that we are going to have an approach where they will have to ensure that they have already paid for their employees and in this way, we will know that this money is for their employees. This is very important,” said Morneau.
DETAILS TO FINE-TUNE
Despite the focus of the minister and the technical briefing that followed, many questions remain without answers.
The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) believes that many companies fall between the cracks of this program, since it does not take into account the business expansion and even higher spending in times of pandemic.
The FCCQ also deplores the delays to see the colour of this money.
“We understand that the situation is exceptional and that the implementation of such a system can be a challenge, but companies need cash within faster than six weeks if they want to be able to maintain the employment relationship with their skilled workers,” explained its president and ceo, Charles Billion.
But according to professor Geneviève Tellier from the School of political studies, University of Ottawa, “it is normal that we don’t have all the details,” having regard to the size of the federal government and the complexity of the operation.
The emergency plan of the federal, which was 82 billion $ last week, is now valued at more than $ 200 billion. It is “the equivalent of two, three budgets,” explains Ms. Bowen.
“By making the ads quickly, people know a little of what to expect. Yes, there is the anguish of not having the money today, […] but at the same time, we can say that the money is coming. It is not in the unknown,” she said.
The PCU, it should be available as early as next week, and for all Canadians who no longer have income because of the COVID-19.