Canada authorizes the placing on the market of the remdesivir to treat the COVID-19
Photo: Ulrich Perrey / POOL / AFP
Originally developed against the Ebola hemorrhagic fever, this antiviral is the first therapy to have shown a certain effectiveness in patients hospitalized for the COVID-19 in a clinical trial of significant size.
Canada has authorized Tuesday the placing on the market “with conditions” of the antiviral remdesivir, used in the treatment of critically ill patients for the new coronavirus.
“Health Canada authorizes, with conditions, the use of the remdesivir,” announced the ministry, adding that he is ” the first medication approved by Health Canada for the treatment of the COVID-19 “.
This antiviral is authorised for the treatment of patients who have severe symptoms of the COVID-19, and pneumonia and who have a need of additional intake of oxygen to help them breathe, ” said the ministry in a press release.
These patients must be older than 12 years of age and weigh at least 40 pounds.
The remdesivir ” will only be used in care facilities where patients can be closely monitored “.
Originally developed against the Ebola hemorrhagic fever, this antiviral is the first therapy to have shown a certain effectiveness in patients hospitalized for the COVID-19 in a clinical trial of significant size, even if the effect is considered modest.
The antiviral drug will be manufactured in Canada by a subsidiary of the american laboratory, which has developed, Gilead Sciences.
At the beginning of the month of July, the european Commission has also authorized “the placing on the market conditional” of the remdesivir.
The treatment had previously been approved by other countries such as the United States and Japan.
On Tuesday, Canada identified 114 800 cases of coronavirus, and more than 8900 dead.