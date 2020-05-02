Canada is in a recession, according to the C. D. Howe Institute
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The Business Cycle Council of the C. D. Howe Institute said that the economy had reached a peak in February, before the measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus do not come to rein in the economy.
More than a million jobs were lost in march, according to official data.
