Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

July 3, 2020 13.28
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The minister of foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, said that Canada will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. This is one of the measures taken in response to the new national security law imposed by Beijing in the territory.
In a statement, Mr. Champagne said that Canada will also deal with exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those for China.
This means that Canada will not allow the export of military items sensitive down there.
China has imposed new controls in Hong Kong this week, in what Mr. Champagne qualifies as a violation of the framework of’one country, two systems”. Such a framework must be in place for 50 years after that the United Kingdom was given back Hong Kong to China in 1997.
In his statement, Mr. Champagne said that the role of Hong Kong as a “global hub” was built up on this basis; and that in its absence, Canada is forced to re-evaluate the existing provisions.
These decisions of the Canada arise after that the United States had decided to stop sales of military equipment to Hong Kong.