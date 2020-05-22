The canadian singer Jim Cuddy has opened on the 19 march concert series #virtual CanadaPerforms which is headed by the NAC. He was surrounded by Colin Cripps and his sons Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley.
May 22, 2020 11h53
Updated at 12h07
#CanadaEnPrestation will extend over two years
Yves Bergeras
The Right
#CanadaEnPrestation, the series of broadcast performances on Facebook will continue for at least two years, unveiled Friday at the national arts Centre (NAC), which oversees the initiative.
The platform will give this summer a boost to several festivals have had to cancel the holding of their activities as a result of the pandemic,” promises the NAC. #CanadaEnPrestation will include the celebrations of Canada day, with activities planned during “the whole month of June”.
The NAC and Facebook Canada have renewed for two years this partnership initiated at the beginning of the confinement period. the banner #CanadaEnPrestation provides a showcase paid aiux canadian artists who wanted to give concert virtual during the pandemic of COVID-19.
“Founding partner”, Facebook Canada was first injected 200 000 $ in #CanadaEnPrestation, before bringing his contribution to$ 500,000. Amount by which the series will “continue to help the artists in promoting the influence of benefits, concerts and festivals online”, says the NAC.
The platform has initially served as”aid [financial] urgent to many artists whose concerts have been cancelled,” recalls the president and chief executive officer of the NAC, Christopher Deacon, about the creation of #CanadaEnPrestation.
“From the moment the pandemic has forced the closure of theaters and the cancellation of festivals […] across the country, we knew that the NAC should establish itself as a leader [and] drive a movement of support for artists and the arts of the stage”, he explains.
Launched on the 19th of last march, the initiative has been set up “in a few days” only, says the great patron of the NAC.
In addition to Facebook Canada, the series benefits from the financial support of Slaight Music, the RBC Foundation, and SiriusXM Canada. They “have helped us to create a movement that has exceeded all of our expectations,” said Mr. Deacon, who does not forget “to thank the artists [who have put] their talent and creativity, online. “