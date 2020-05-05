Canada’s trade deficit has reached $ 1.4 billion in march
Photo: Andrew Vaughan Archives The canadian Press
Exports and imports have plunged by nearly 10 % from one year to the other.
The trade deficit of the country reached $ 1.4 billion in march, exports and imports have fallen due to the economic downturn linked to the COVID-19, reports Statistics Canada Tuesday.
The agency indicates that the result is compared to a trade deficit revised to $ 894 million for February.
Economists had expected a deficit of 2 billion in march, according to the firm data on the financial markets Refinitiv.
According to Statistics Canada, exports of goods fell by 4.7 % to reach 46.3 billion in march, the lowest level since January 2018, while imports declined by 3.5 % to reach $ 47.7 billion, the lowest since October of 2017.
In volume, exports in march were down 4.8 % and imports by 5.8 %.