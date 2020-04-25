Canadian cities ask for an emergency financial assistance
The president of the Federation of canadian municipalities, Bill Karsten, in the company of the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
April 24, 2020 18h33
Updated at 20h58
Share
Canadian cities ask for an emergency financial assistance
The canadian Press
Share
OTTAWA — the organization that represents The canadian cities, said that communities across the country are facing an unprecedented financial crisis due to the COVID-19, which could jeopardize the safety of the population.
The president of the Federation of canadian municipalities, Bill Karsten, stated Friday in front of the standing finance committee of the House of commons that the important drop in income cities put in danger their essential services, from police to garbage collection.
About 25,000 people have been laid off in the municipal world because of the pandemic, and about 7,000 temporary positions need to be filled, said Mr Karsten.
Since the tax measures are rare, and they do not have the necessary authority to incur deficits, the municipal leaders are facing challenges they have never been prepared, he added.
The federation has asked for a plan for emergency aid of at least $ 10 billion to assist the municipal administrations of the country.
“Don’t get me wrong, the municipal leaders do everything they can to help Canadians get through this crisis,” assured Mr. Karsten.
The vice-prime minister of Canada, asked by chrystia Freeland, said earlier this week that the federal government was aware of the urgent need to help the municipalities in the country, stating that the money could be available soon.
Mike Hurley, the mayor of Burnaby, b.c., has renewed his request for assistance from the federal government to ensure its services and fire and police protection, sewer systems, water supply and garbage collection.
“We’re on the ground on a daily basis to respond directly to the needs of our citizens and our communities,” he said to the meps who sit on the committee.
He enumerated a list of federal programs that provide assistance to the companies during the health crisis, and stressed that they could not apply to municipal governments.
“The most vulnerable people, especially the homeless and the elderly, are suffering in our communities,” said Mr. Hurley.
Cathy Heron, the mayor of St. Albert, Alberta, said that the federal assistance provide certainty to costs throughout the world, and would allow municipalities to provide essential services to its population.
“The financial assistance, either to provide services or to allow the cities to have cash, will have to come quickly and be easily accessible, she hammered. We weigh our words.”
Municipal leaders will be on the front line to design the community of tomorrow, in a world post-COVID, but they will have the tools necessary to achieve it, she added. The City has already established a working group to draw up its stimulus to the rest of the year and 2021.
“In the end, the success of our eventual emergence will depend on our ability to access the revenues that are available today”, she concluded.
+
LEGAULT READY TO “work AROUND” of INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS TO ENCOURAGE The PURCHASE of LOCAL
The government caquiste is ready to “work around” the international trade agreements to promote buying local.
The prime minister François Legault has denounced Friday the business practices of some countries, such as China.
Since the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus, Mr. Legault returned often on the need to increase the food self-sufficiency of Quebec and its production of medical equipment, which could also give impetus to the economy of the regions.
On Friday, his speech has taken a turn more protectionist, in the course of his daily press conference to update on the COVID-19.
The question has been asked : how to promote buying local, respecting the international agreements and free trade?
“There are all kinds of ways to work around these international laws,” said Mr. Legault.
He referred to a necessary reciprocity in the access to foreign markets. He also argues that Québec’s trade balance with China is inequitable, with a deficit of $8 billion.
François Legault has expressed that he was considering the possibility of providing financial assistance to businesses that are struggling to survive.
PC Jacques Boissinot
“It is very difficult to penetrate certain markets, such as China. Therefore, it is not necessary to be naive. If the market, on the other side, is not accessible by our businesses, I don’t see why one would make it more difficult to access also to these countries.”
Small businesses
In addition, the government Legault has heard the cry of distress of small municipalities.
Businesses that ensure their vitality and dying, and Quebec does not exclude the possibility of providing direct financial assistance.
In a letter obtained by The canadian Press, the Fédération québécoise des municipalités (FQM) has asked prime minister François Legault to grant emergency funding to small supermarkets, petrol stations, convenience stores or pizzerias that provide the livelihood of many villages.
The president of the FQM, Jacques Demers, argues that current loans are not enough to save these companies and calls instead of direct grants of $ 5,000 or $15,000.
“We don’t exclude it,” replied the prime minister François Legault.
He said he was aware that many small businesses in the region “are struggling”.
He recalled that there are already programs in the MRC as well as local investment Funds (FLI), however, it is open to increase the bet.
“We are looking for help,” said Mr. Legault. However, he recalled a priority: a déconfinement imminent in the regions, which have been less affected by the pandemic than the metropolitan area.
“What is important is to reopen quickly, the small shops.” Patrice Bergeron, The canadian Press