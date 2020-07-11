Canadian defenceman Jeff Petry is back on the ice
Photo: Derek Leung/Getty Images/AFP
Jeff Petry
The defender of the Montreal canadiens, Jeff Petry was back to training on the ice at the Bell sports complex on Friday.
A total of 25 players to the organization, the Habs have now started to train in the facilities of the team since the beginning of phase 2 of the program of stimulus of the NHL.
A maximum of 31 players per team may participate in the tournament of revival of the NHL.
During phase 2, players have access to the facilities of their team to participate in exercises in small groups. Their participation is not mandatory, however.
The NHL and the players Association the NHL has endorsed Friday an agreement on the recovery plan. The camps will begin formally on 13 July in the framework of phase 3. The teams then travel to in the cities the poles on the 26th of July, and then the tournament of the end of the season will be launched on the 1st of August — the phase 4.
The Canadian will meet then was the iron with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a series of qualification to the best-of-five meetings in Toronto.
The NHL has suspended its activities on march 12, because of the pandemic of novel coronavirus.