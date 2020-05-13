Canadian grocery stores are doing good business
Canadian grocery stores are doing good business since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics Canada yesterday released a short report on the state of their sales until April 11, which we reproduce here a chart. We find that the revenue collected in mid-march were nearly 50% higher than those recorded at the same date in 2019. “Canadians have had the need to replenish their shelves, that they are prepared to go out less often to reduce their risk of exposure to the COVID‑19, or they may have panicked, the grocery sales have increased significantly in march 2020,” write analysts from the government.
Photo: Data: Statistics Canada
These last are seeing trends that “give us a good idea of the grocery list to the baker or pastry lover in Canada”. Sales of flour have tripled at the height of the rush compared to the same period in 2019, those of butter and margarine have increased by 100%, and those of eggs of nearly 70%. Even in April, sales in grocery stores continued to be significantly higher than those of 2019. This is not the case of health care items and personal care, which have dropped after a sharp increase in march. At Easter, the sales of flowers were decreased, but those of chocolate are maintained.