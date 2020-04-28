Canadians divided on a possible vaccination against COVID-19 [VIDEO]
April 28, 2020 8.40
Updated at 12: 43
Lee Berthiaume
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – While a race against the clock is committed on the planet in order to develop a vaccine against the COVID-19, a new survey suggests that Canadians are divided on a possible optional or compulsory nature of the vaccination – thus putting the table for a discussion of public health potentially difficult.
The federal government has promised tens of millions of dollars to assist in the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, a virus that attacks the respiratory tract and which has infected at least 48 000 Canadians and broke more than 2700 of them.
The consultation was conducted online by Leger between 24 and 26 April from 1504 respondents indicates that 60 % of them favoured compulsory vaccination, while 40 % think it should be left to the choice of the citizens.
The executive vice-president of Léger, Christian Bourque, said that these results do not necessarily indicate that only 60% of people would be vaccinated.
“It is as if people believe that there is a vaccine against seasonal flu, said Mr. Bourque to The canadian Press. I’d personally have expected an adherence higher given the gravity of the current situation. But the Canadians appear to be divided on this issue.”
Older Canadians, who are most at risk to be affected by the COVID-19, are more favourable to compulsory vaccination. Respondents who identify with the liberal Party of Canada have also been more favourable to compulsory vaccination, while supporters of the conservative Party of Canada are least.
Mr. Bourque suggested that this observation reflects the ideological differences that still persist since the beginning of the health crisis: those who are more to the left on the political scale are more inclined to accept the intervention of the government that those who are more to the right, which is more akin to their individual freedoms.
In addition, the survey was conducted in collaboration with the Association for canadian studies indicates that more than half of the respondents would be comfortable to return to their place of work or at the mall if the access restrictions applied at these locations were lifted.
However, major concerns persist among Canadians about the re-opening of places where social distancing is more difficult to apply: restaurants, bars, gyms and arenas with spectator sports or cultural, in particular.
Most (58 %) of respondents said they would be comfortable with the presence of entrepreneurs in their home for renovations, a visit to the public market (57 %) and shopping at the mall (53 %). Only 15 % of respondents indicated that they are not comfortable with the idea of return to their place of work.
However, 45% of respondents said they would be comfortable with the idea of eating in a restaurant, while 24 % would be willing to return to the fitness center, 23 % to take a flight, and 21% attend a sporting event or a concert.
“(The activities at the top of the list), these are activities where people believe that they would be able to practice some form of social distancing,” said Mr. Bourque.
This survey also expressed the level of confidence and satisfaction of citizens in their political leaders and health. It is still as high since the previous survey, conducted last week. The rate of people who are afraid of being infected by the new coronavirus has remained the same.
In addition, the number of respondents who admitted to having violated at least a directive by the government to combat the COVID-19, such as those involving the social distancing, the outputs essential to the supermarket, or even an increase in the frequency of hand washing increased from 27% to 33%.
“This is an indication that they expect measures of déconfinement, because they begin to be less scrupulous in the observance of the measures decreed by the government, has referred to Mr. Bourque. I believe that if there was no plan of déconfinement, then people will start to be more offenders.”
Survey COVID-19: division on vaccination
The canadian Press
Le Soleil