Cancellation of preseason matchups in the NFL
Photo: iStock
The AJLNF has agreed to a limit of 80 players for training camp, instead of 90.
The players Association the national football League (AJLNF) has accepted the proposal of the league to drop the schedule of matches in preparation for the season 2020.
This is what was said to the Associated Press a person familiar with the decision. This person confided under the seal of anonymity because the offer had not been announced publicly.
According to information that circulated, the leaders of the AJLNF have informed the players about the agreement on the timetable preparatory during a conference call Tuesday.
The agreement between the union and the league came a day after the NFL had proposed to eliminate the calendar preparatory to the cause of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Originally, the players ‘ Association had requested that no match preparatory is presented, and the league had reduced the schedule from four to two parties. But Monday night, the NFL announced that it will eliminate these matches, preparatory and will offer players to pass the adaptation period of seven to 18 days.