Cancellations in the theaters: the audience is generous
Michel Nadeau, and Steven Lee Potvin in the play <em>Red</em>, who saw his career cut short at The Lined.
March 24, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Forced to cancel coins because of the pandemic of COVID-19, the directors of the theatres are facing a headache, and a lot of uncertainty. But all is not dark, ‘ observes Michel Nadeau of The Broadside, who says he is touched by the generosity and support of the spectators in the wake of the movement #billetsolidaire.
The theatre of the rue Saint-Joseph, the last performances of the play Red, which was also Mr. Nadeau, and all those in the production invited The Iliad had to be cancelled. The spectators were contacted, and according to the observations of the artistic director, they are many to forgo getting a refund.
“We offered them either a refund, or to make a donation in exchange for a receipt of the charity, details of-t-he. I would say that more than half have a gift. It is in the order of 60%. It is very encouraging that the people we support. It is a little bit of positive, a little ray of sunshine in the case.”
With the restrictions that are added day by day, the fate of Made in Beautiful (The beautiful province), who should take the poster on the 14th of April, remains uncertain. “We had a plan to start two weeks later. But now, everything is in stand-by.”
In the meantime, the public will be able to (re)discover the room Red when a radio broadcast is expected on Wednesday at 20h on the air of CKIA.
Periscope Trident
On the side of the Periscope, it was announced Monday the cancellation of the last shows of the season. No recovery is anticipated for Madra, nor for The writing, which was to animate the school bus converted into a concert hall mobile Ubus Theatre. As a new creation of the company is scheduled the next season, the viewers can, if they wish, exchange their ticket for access to this next room, note the director-general of the Periscope, Marie-Eve Dumont.
The part documentary , All-inclusive is also canceled, “physically”, but could be conveyed “in another form”, explains the team of the Periscope, in a press release.
Ticket holders will be contacted by the staff of the theatre as were those who had to attend the end of the performances of the show Neon Boreal. No one has asked for a refund in this case, according to our information, the audience preferring to donate the price of their ticket to the theatre or to claim a credit for the next season.
At Trident, we held on Monday suspended operations “until further order”. Even the sound of a bell, here : we request holders to keep their tickets and they will be contacted by the team at the Trident. “We have not had a request for the time being; the public is extraordinarily patient and understanding of the situation,” notes the coordinator of communications, Sophie Vaillancourt-Léonard. Some viewers, however, have expressed their willingness to donate the price of their ticket, “when the time will come”, she added.