Cancellations: policy relaxed for Transat, but no refunds
Now, the travel credits offered by the tour operator will no longer have expiration date, so that they were once valid for 24 months, and will be transferable, reported Thursday the parent company of carrier Air Transat.
Share
July 23, 2020 16h11
Updated at 22: 40
Share
Cancellations: policy relaxed for Transat, but no refunds
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — the relaunch of The service by air Transat A. T. coincides with a change of its policy for the cancelled flights from the pandemic COVID-19, but the latter still offers no refunds, as the wish of several travelers.
Now, the travel credits offered by the tour operator will no longer have expiration date, so that they were once valid for 24 months, and will be transferable, reported Thursday the parent company of carrier Air Transat.
A spokesman for the tour operator, Christophe Hennebelle, has explained, in the context of a telephone interview, that the easing was intended to ensure that the credit “is suitable to the greatest number” of travellers.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, rather than to offer refunds, canadian airlines have generally offered credits to customers who have paid for travel that never took place due to the pandemic.
This approach has been strongly criticized by several members of the political class and consumer groups.
At the end of June, Air Canada had begun to offer refunds to customers, but not for travelers who purchased their ticket in Canada.
After having been nailed to the ground for 112 days, the aircraft Air Transat began offering commercial flights, Thursday, at the destination of Toulouse, in France, Paris and London after a stopover in Toronto.
By 2 August, the “summer program reduced” should provide 24 flights to around 20 destinations.