Cancellations: the tour de Tadoussac and the Domaine Forget
The Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac will not take place this summer.
April 13, 2020 15h27
Updated at 23h47
Eric Moreault
The Sun
It is now the turn of the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac and the Domain Forget to see force to cancel the presentation of their annual event due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
The Quebec government’s decision declaring the cancellation of the festivals on the territory of the province until August 31, left no choice to those events as well as to all those who are bent since Friday.
The 37th edition of the Festival de Tadoussac will not take place. “The team is early to find the artists out of the screens and the audience in the beautiful spaces of Tadoussac,” said Julien Pinardon, the director-general. The next edition will be held from 1 to 4 July 2021.
Same thing for the Festival international du Domaine Forget, who is thus forced to cancel all of its summer activities. The spectacle of Matt Holubowski, scheduled for August 22, will be pushed back a second time to an undetermined date for the moment.
People who already had their subscriptions or concert tickets will be contacted.