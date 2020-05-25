Candidates for the chiefdom conservative decry the grant of their party
“Canadians have made enough sacrifices. They should not have to pay wage subsidies to political parties. Under my leadership, the conservative Party will not take the grant, and will reimburse, over time, the amount that he has taken,” said Erin O’toole.
May 24, 2020 19h01
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The two leaders of the leadership race of the conservative Party of Canada opposed to this that the political parties can take advantage of the wage Subsidy emergency – such as the fact already their own party.
“We should not be bailed out by taxpayers’ money while millions of people are unemployed and that small businesses are struggling to stay afloat,” wrote Peter MacKay on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
His main rival is also the opposite of what financial support the day before. “Canadians have made enough sacrifices. They should not have to pay wage subsidies to political parties. Under my leadership, the conservative Party will not take the grant, and will reimburse, over time, the amount that he has taken,” said Erin O’toole in English.
The conservative Party has been deemed eligible for the wage subsidy federal in order to avoid lay-offs in the context of the pandemic COVID-19.
The successor to the outgoing chief Andrew Scheer must be elected by a vote at a distance during the summer. Peter MacKay and Erin O’toole, both former federal ministers – are candidates who have been most successful in their fundraising efforts so far.
According to a party spokesman, the grant will help maintain 60 employees on the payroll, while adapting to telework, and the unforeseen expenses that are associated with it.
In the framework of this program, the federal government covers 75 % of wages up to a maximum of $ 847 per week, per employee, for companies and organisations whose incomes have plummeted. The program was initially intended to apply to the period from 15 march to 6 June, but it has been extended until the end of August.
The liberal Party, the NDP and the Green Party have also submitted a request, while donations dry up.
The Bloc québécois, for its part, claimed not to have need of these public funds and said that other political parties have remedies of the kind.