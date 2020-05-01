CanEmpire embarked on the production of protective masks made from hemp
Offered in different shades and prints, these two items are designed with a textile made of hemp and tencel offer, according to the designers, superior comfort.
CanEmpire embarked on the production of protective masks made from hemp
Celine Fabriès
The Sun
CanEmpire, quebec-based company behind the first festival of cannabis in the region of Quebec (CanExpo & CanFest), launches out in the manufacture and sale of protective masks reusable hemp-based.
“When we learned that we had to postpone our event [initially planned to be the summer of 2020], the reflex entrepreneurial search for solutions is activated very quickly,” explained Awa Diagne, a shareholder and president of CanEmpire
Thus was born the project of placing on the market of masks. The company has launched its brand #Canstyle Wednesday on its online store. The masks of protection and pockets for transportation are manufactured in collaboration with the company Othersea.
Offered in different shades and prints, these two items are designed with a textile made of hemp and tencel offer, according to the designers, superior comfort. They absorb moisture, they are antibacterial, hypoallergenic, temperature controllers and more resistant and durable than the great majority of textiles.
“We are preparing to meet a very large demand. Our team works tirelessly for the last two weeks to put the project on feet ! It is a huge challenge to achieve in such a short period of time and even more remote as we can not meet to work together as usual. Certainly, it will be an experience that we’ll remember all our lives,” said Ms. Diagne.
The company will donate$ 1 to a charity of quebec for each mask with patterns of arc-en-ciel model The life in color which will be sold. CanEmpire, in collaboration with the quebec-based company 2nd skin, also offer masks customized for different industries.