Cannabidiol against psychosis? The scientific evidence is still lacking
Samples of cannabis
June 3, 2020 11h13
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Even though the CBD appears to have anti-inflammation properties interesting, and even if the experts believe more and more that inflammation plays an important role in the psychotic disorders, we still do not have the scientific evidence necessary to conclude that the former can relieve the second, finds an analysis conducted by the research center of the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal.
“We wanted to see specifically what was the potential of cannabidiol (CBD), which is a main component of cannabis, as an antipsychotic drug, has summed up the co-first author of the study and doctoral student Stephanie Coronado-Montoya. We did a review of all the studies that existed, and it was found that there was not sufficient data to justify the use of cannabidiol as an antipsychotic.”
Doctors and researchers are very interested in the potential therapeutic applications of cannabis since its legalization, she says, but the robust scientific evidence are sometimes hard to find.
Ms. Montoya, who works in the laboratory of dr. Didier Jutras-Aswad, and his colleagues are interested in what the scientific literature told about the antipsychotic properties of CBD. They found eight studies, involving 210 subjects.
Their conclusions are published by the medical journal Psychiatry Research.
“There is not enough data, that concluded the same thing, said Mrs. Montoya. There is a lot of enthusiasm for the cannabidiol, for what might be its benefits, and I think this review (shows) that, from the point of view of the scientific data, it is not enough to justify the use of cannabidiol as an antipsychotic.”
Ms. Montoya wants to now the holding of new studies of good quality to make the light on the subject, all the more that doctors are increasingly convinced that inflammation plays a primary role in psychotic disorders.
An expert, the psychiatrist Marc-André Roy of Laval University, recently explained to The canadian Press that solid data on the link psychosis-inflammation and from longitudinal studies demonstrate that the level of inflammatory markers in adolescence, before the outbreak of the psychosis, influence the risk of later development of a psychotic disorder.
In addition, people who present for the first incident of psychosis, and who have never been treated for a psychosis also have inflammatory markers elevated, he added, and some genes that increase the risk of diseases with inflammatory component are also implicated in psychosis.
Stress has also been implicated in psychotic relapse and even in the development of the first psychosis, probably through inflammatory mechanisms.
In a similar vein, the medicine knows for a long time that the fact that a mother has certain types of infections during pregnancy increases the risk for their children to develop psychosis later.