Cannabis considered “essential”, the application returns to normal
A growth was observed in march and April by distributors provincial cannabis, including the ontario Society of cannabis (SOC) and the quebec Society of cannabis (SQDC).
Share
May 15, 2020 18h48
Updated at 19h05
Share
Cannabis considered “essential”, the application returns to normal
The canadian Press
EDMONTON — The explosion of sales of cannabis observed in the early days of the pandemic COVID-19 is dissipated, said Friday the head of the interim leadership of the producer Aurora Cannabis.
According to Michael Singer, the demand for cannabis is returned to its levels prépandémie, the consumers who have made reservations in march, when they feared that the supply chain is affected by the crisis, and that they were not certain that the industry will find itself on the list of essential services.
The request is returned to normal in April, said Mr. Singer, once the industry has been designated as “essential”.
During its third quarter, which ended march 31 – and included as well the first few weeks of containment of Canadians – Aurora sold 12 729 kilos of cannabis, which represented an increase of 39 % compared to the same quarter last year.
A growth was also observed in march and April by distributors provincial cannabis, including the ontario Society of cannabis (SOC) and the quebec Society of cannabis (SQDC).
The SQDC has not wanted to say what had been the increase, but the SOC revealed in mid-April that its online orders have tripled since the pandemic had settled in the country.