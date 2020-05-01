Capital in the Twenty-First Century : economics for dummies ****
The film analyzes the growing inequality in the distribution of wealth.
May 1, 2020 4: 00
Share
Capital in the Twenty-First Century : economics for dummies ****
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Share
CRITICAL / Some wish that the current pandemic is leading to a globalisation that is more focused on equality and brotherhood that the avid search of wealth. Capital in the Twenty-First Century allows us to doubt it strongly. At the very least, the brilliant and hard-hitting documentary that explains the three centuries of unbridled capitalism, offers and understand the ins and outs.
As the title indicates, the film is based on The capital in the Twenty-first century, the test for success of Thomas Pikett. It states that the growing inequality in the distribution of wealth (symbolized by the 1 % who hold, two times the richness of 92 % of the population) are a threat to democracies and to promote the establishment of repressive systems. The oligarchs use their money to buy influence around the world…
The French economist is holding the top of the pad, but not only. The director Justin Permberton also gives the last word to an ex-chief economist of the international monetary Fund (Simon Johnson); to the essayists seasoned (Ian Bremmer, Rana Forooher); to political scientists recognized (Francis Fukuyama); to prestigious university (Kate Williams, Joseph Stiglitz)…
The subject was, however, nothing forbidding, quite the contrary. The equivalent book would probably be the title economics for dummies. Because it is a year of wonderful synthesis and thorough, but also because its director did not hesitate to tap into popular culture to illustrate them.
Examples? The famous monologue “Greed is good” from Gordon Gecko in Wall Street (Oliver Stone, 1987) to demonstrate where the financial crisis of 2008 has taken birth. He followed this with a clip of the Simpsons in order to emphasize that ordinary people are passed under the roller while the bankers grew rich. Or a scene from the classic the Grapes of wrath (John Ford, 1940), which reflects the same thing, but the crash of 1929…