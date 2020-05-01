Capital in the Twenty-First Century : economics for dummies ****

Capital in the Twenty-First Century : L'économie pour les nuls ****

Capital in the Twenty-First Century : L’économie pour les nuls ****

The film analyzes the growing inequality in the distribution of wealth.

May 1, 2020

Eric Moreault

CRITICAL / Some wish that the current pandemic is leading to a globalisation that is more focused on equality and brotherhood that the avid search of wealth. Capital in the Twenty-First Century allows us to doubt it strongly. At the very least, the brilliant and hard-hitting documentary that explains the three centuries of unbridled capitalism, offers and understand the ins and outs.

As the title indicates, the film is based on The capital in the Twenty-first century, the test for success of Thomas Pikett. It states that the growing inequality in the distribution of wealth (symbolized by the 1 % who hold, two times the richness of 92 % of the population) are a threat to democracies and to promote the establishment of repressive systems. The oligarchs use their money to buy influence around the world…

The French economist is holding the top of the pad, but not only. The director Justin Permberton also gives the last word to an ex-chief economist of the international monetary Fund (Simon Johnson); to the essayists seasoned (Ian Bremmer, Rana Forooher); to political scientists recognized (Francis Fukuyama); to prestigious university (Kate Williams, Joseph Stiglitz)…

The subject was, however, nothing forbidding, quite the contrary. The equivalent book would probably be the title economics for dummies. Because it is a year of wonderful synthesis and thorough, but also because its director did not hesitate to tap into popular culture to illustrate them.

Examples? The famous monologue “Greed is good” from Gordon Gecko in Wall Street (Oliver Stone, 1987) to demonstrate where the financial crisis of 2008 has taken birth. He followed this with a clip of the Simpsons in order to emphasize that ordinary people are passed under the roller while the bankers grew rich. Or a scene from the classic the Grapes of wrath (John Ford, 1940), which reflects the same thing, but the crash of 1929…

The film goes back to the Eighteenth century, but it is strongly anchored in the present time.

For getting to contextualize capital in the Twenty-first century, the film goes back to the aristocrats, the 1 % of the Eighteenth century, which léguaient their fortune in inheritance. Result is an eloquent presentation that shows how the colonialism — a looting of the resources of the exploited countries — has led to the First world War and then to the Second. “It’s the economy, stupid“, said the other.

Interviews are tipped often superimposed archival images speak volumes, carried by a work of mount remarkable, with no real dead time, and a soundtrack that is evocative (Think – Aretha Franklin 9 to 5 Dolly Parton…). Not to mention the images that are obscene wealth!

All of this leads us of course to the GAFAM (an acronym of Web giants — Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft), to tax havens, companies-screens, the rise of China and the exploitation of individuals through the so-called economy participatory.

We realize, finally, that the times do not change much (sorry, Bob Dylan) : the wealth is spread (again and always) by inheritance. These haves have the money to stay at the top without investing in the creation of jobs. In the last 300 years, the rate of return (4 %) is, on average, significantly higher than the rate of growth (1.6 per cent).

There are solutions to enter into a Twenty-first century post-capitalist: sanctions against countries that promote tax evasion; a tax on profits in the countries where the profit was made; a progressive tax on capital; tax on prosperity…

Not sure that this will be big priorities with the economic crisis that is coming.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century is available to rent in the original English version and in the version sub-titled in French on the platform of the Cinema of the Park.

Rating: ****

Title: Capital in the Twenty-First Century

Genre: Documentary

Director: Justin Pemberton

Duration: 1h44

