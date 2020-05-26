Capitale-Nationale: 31 of the 33 new cases reported in the CHSLD
This is the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent, in the area of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, that the highest increase in the case of a COVID-19 has been reported in the region of Quebec.
May 25, 2020 18h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in some CHSLD de la Capitale-Nationale region continue to worsen. On the 33 new cases of hiv infection identified in the National Capital in the last 24 hours, 31 have been in these institutions. A new death occurred at the general Hospital of Quebec, bringing to 96 the number of people who have succumbed to the infection up to now in the region.
This is the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent, in the area of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, that the highest increase in the case of a COVID-19 has been reported, or six users, for a total of 14 residents infected, and seven for the employees, for a total of 18.
Steps the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 49 cases of COVID-19 users (+ 3) and 28 employees (+ 6).
The CHSLD, the Faubourg, there are three additional cases in users, for a total of 13 users infected, and two for the employees, for a total of nine.
Two new cases have also been reported in users of a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) Clearing in the Wooded area, bringing to 10 the number of residents infected at this establishment up to now (two for the employees).
The RPA Manor and the Atrium also has a new case of COVID-19 in its residents, who are now 28 to have contracted the virus (18 employees).