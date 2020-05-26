Capitale-Nationale: 31 of the 33 new cases reported in the CHSLD

This is the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent, in the area of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, that the highest increase in the case of a COVID-19 has been reported in the region of Quebec.

May 25, 2020 18h34

Outbreaks of COVID-19 in some CHSLD de la Capitale-Nationale region continue to worsen. On the 33 new cases of hiv infection identified in the National Capital in the last 24 hours, 31 have been in these institutions. A new death occurred at the general Hospital of Quebec, bringing to 96 the number of people who have succumbed to the infection up to now in the region.

This is the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut St-Laurent, in the area of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, that the highest increase in the case of a COVID-19 has been reported, or six users, for a total of 14 residents infected, and seven for the employees, for a total of 18.

Steps the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 49 cases of COVID-19 users (+ 3) and 28 employees (+ 6).

The CHSLD, the Faubourg, there are three additional cases in users, for a total of 13 users infected, and two for the employees, for a total of nine.

Two new cases have also been reported in users of a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) Clearing in the Wooded area, bringing to 10 the number of residents infected at this establishment up to now (two for the employees).

The RPA Manor and the Atrium also has a new case of COVID-19 in its residents, who are now 28 to have contracted the virus (18 employees).

Finally, a new case has been identified among the staff of the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, which now has five employees and four users infected.

In the seven other residential environments for seniors affected by outbreaks, the situation has remained stable. These institutions are the Jeffery Hale (95 users and 116 employees infected), the CHSLD Paul-Triquet (33 users and 42 employees infected), the Manoir de Courville (31 users and 18 employees infected), the Gardens of Evangeline (60 users and 72 employees infected), the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (12 users and 10 employees infected), the EPS le Havre Trait-Carré (12 users and 21 employees infected) and the CHSLD Yvonne-Sylvain (a user and an employee infected).

The last balance-sheet of the CIUSSS of the National Capital is also a state of 30 hospitalizations (+ 1), including two to the intensive care unit (as before). In total, the region counted 1412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of this number, 717 are considered cured.

On the 96 people who died of the COVID-19, 91 were resident in care environments for seniors.

Chaudière-Appalaches

No new cases have been reported in Chaudière-Appalaches, who still to this day 486 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 414 people restored. Six people are hospitalized, including two to the intensive care unit, and eight others have succumbed to the infection.

