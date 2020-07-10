Capitale-Nationale: four new cases of COVID-19 and a death
The death occurred in the week of 31 may and has been officially confirmed by the public health in the last 24 hours. It occurred at the CHSLD general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 37 victims of the COVID-19 among the 97 residents infected.
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The CIUSSS in the National Capital on Thursday announced four new cases of COVID-19 and a death that dates back to the week of may 31.
The four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by two employees of CHSLD Le Faubourg and two other employees of CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river.
In total, the National Capital account 1 869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1 869 people who have contracted the virus, 1 492 are re-established, 189 died and 10 were hospitalized, none of which were in intensive care. It would, therefore, still 188 cases active on the territory.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, were registered Thursday a new case of a person being infected, but no deaths. The balance sheet total of 522 people infected, of which 509 are returned, eight are deceased and none was hospitalized. There are only five active cases of the COVID-19.