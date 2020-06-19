Capitale-Nationale: nine new cases, two deaths
Once again, it is to the Gardens of the High St-Laurent reported the most new cases, three among residents, for a total of 78 users infected, and two for the employees, for a total of 86.
Share
18 June, 2020 18: 50
Updated at 19h04
Share
Capitale-Nationale: nine new cases, two deaths
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital was Thursday, nine new cases of COVID-19, six of which are in residential resources for seniors, and two new deaths.
Once again, it is to the Gardens of the High St-Laurent reported the most new cases, three among residents, for a total of 78 users infected, and two for the employees, for a total of 86. The CHSLD private non-contracted sector St. Augustine mourns a new death, bringing to 27 the number of residents who succumbed to the COVID-19 in this establishment.
The other death occurred at the general Hospital of Quebec, who are now 32 deaths on 94 users infected.
A new case of COVID-19 has also been reported in users of the CHSLD The Faubourg, who are now 32 to have contracted the virus.
Rare good news, the CIUSSS in the National Capital announced the lifting of the outbreak in another setting, a third this week, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet.
The nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday relate to 1783 the number of infected people in the National Capital, of which 1165 are restored and 165 have died. There are currently 13 hospitalizations (- 2), including two to the intensive care unit (- 1).