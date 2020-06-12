Capitale-Nationale: only seven new cases, and no deaths
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the High St-Laurent has an additional case for its residents, for a total of 64 since the beginning of the health crisis, and a new case in its employees, for a total of 76.
Share
June 11, 2020 16: 37
Share
Capitale-Nationale: only seven new cases, and no deaths
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The National Capital was Thursday, its best record since a long time, with only seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.
On the seven new cases reported, three are located in residential resources for seniors, the other four having been identified in the community.
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens of the High St-Laurent has an additional case for its residents, for a total of 64 since the beginning of the health crisis, and a new case in its employees, for a total of 76.
The CHSLD The Suburb there are also a new event among employees, who are now 28 to have contracted the virus (31 users).
The situation remained stable in the other nine residential environments for seniors who are still considered to be in outbreak (Hospital Jeffery Hale, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) Gardens of Evangeline, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, the RPA Manor and the Atrium, RPA Havre Trait-Carré, the general Hospital of Quebec, the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and the RPA Clearing in the Woods).
In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the CIUSSS of the National Capital account 1732 people infected, of which 1092 are now healed, and 151 deaths. In the designated hospitals of the region, there are currently 27 hospitalizations (- 1), including an intensive care unit (as before).