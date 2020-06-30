Capitale-Nationale region : three new cases of COVID-19, no deaths
June 30, 2020 15h54
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The area of the National Capital was on Tuesday of only three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.
One of the cases has been identified among the employees of the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence, which are now 105 to have been infected by the virus (88 residents, including 30 deaths).
The other two cases have been reported in the community.
This brings to 1845 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital. Of these 1845-infected persons, 1405 are restored, 176 died and eight are hospitalized (- 1), none of which were in intensive care.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, only one new case of COVID-19 has been identified since Monday, bringing to 521 the number of people who have been infected by the virus until now. Of this number, 503 are restored, two are admitted to hospital (no icu), and eight have died.