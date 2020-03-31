Car the wheel was dirtier than the toilet seat
Scientists at the National center for biotechnology information of the USA drew attention to the condition of the car showrooms. Researchers have found that the number of bacteria in the machine exceeds the number of harmful microorganisms in the toilet. It is noteworthy that the automobile wheel was four times dirtier than a toilet seat.
“The most common types of bacteria on the wheel of a car, as well as on other surfaces in the cabin are staphylococci is the cause of many diseases associated with food poisoning and skin infections. Another frequent guest in our cars – the propionic acid bacteria, which cause inflammation and the infection,” according to U.S. scientists.
Each vehicle is on average about 700 strains of bacteria that enter the body if the driver is eating food in the car. Statistics show that 32% of motorists do a complete cleaning of the interior of the car once a year. 12% of car owners said that they never clean their stores.