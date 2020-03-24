Careful, racism: from the tears of Roberto Carlos to “monkeys” Dziuba

Recently RPL has entered into adulthood – the first Premier League matches took place 18 years ago. Opening a series of materials about the most interesting thing that has happened in our football club over the years.

And will start with the topic of racism, which is returned to the first strip Artem Dzyuba careless publication of someone else’s jokes.

WYKOWSKI COLLAGE

On Monday, the striker of Zenit, a football quarantined, posted in stories of interesting instagram collage: the photo next to Dziuba and his team of Wilmar Barrios, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, of Malcolm and Douglas Santos was placed a frame from a Soviet cartoon “Monkeys”… with the same number of characters (a mother monkey and her four cubs). The caption to the photo read: “This is Bravo! Rakitskiy like the most”.

The similarity of the two images really put a smile of emotion. But quite logically almost caused a scandal, which the film could not have foreseen. Vigilant and omnipresent organization “Football against racism in Europe” (FARE) reacted: “you should Always be careful with images of monkeys, as in a football context, such comparisons bear some burden and can be used by people with the wrong intentions.” In General, overt accusations of racism the film saved by the presence in the collage Rakitskiy…

It is worth to mention that Zenit didn’t come up with that joke. March 10 “provocative” picture published major humorists of Russian football from the public “VGIK”. They have long been known for tough and sometimes nepolitkorektny “banter”.

The film saw the collage two weeks after publication. And, in General, he is not to blame. Here the officer of the RFU anti-discrimination Alexei Smertin was not found in the collage “crime”. However, this does not mean that the problem of racism for RPL is irrelevant. Over the last 18 years I accumulated a lot of not very pleasant and not very clear stories.

BANANAS FOR ODEMWINGIE…

Striker Peter Odemwingie was born in Tashkent in 1981, and in 1993 his family moved in Naberezhnye Chelny. His father (also Peter) – Nigerian mother (Raisa) – Russian. To play football he started in “KAMAZ”, and then went to the CSKA school in Moscow, but a year later went to his father’s homeland and in 1999 debuted in the local “Bendel Insurance”.

In the “Locomotive” Odemwingie was eight years later, having behind shoulders experience of performances in Belgium and France. His transfer cost ten million euros, but the high expectations of fans and Board Peter is not justified: for three bezmetallny for Lokomotiv he scored 23 goals in 81 matches, and in August of 2010, was sold for three million euros, “West Bromwich”.

That is the background. And the story happened at the first home match of the red-green after the announcement of the departure of Odemwingie in the Premier League. A group of fans posted on the podium “RZD Arena” banner: “Thanks, West Brom” (“Thank you, “West Brom”), where instead of a comma was painted… a banana.

The incident hardly has not prevented Russia to get the 2018 world Cup. Considered a racist banner by the football Federation of Nigeria has urged FIFA not to consider the Russian proposal. Scandal tried harder to inflate the British. In the British media an interview with Odemwingie, in which he lamented the hard life of the black guy in Russia…

In the end, we still became the masters world Cup. Odemwingie then gave a lot of interviews with a much more positive assessment of the country. But still not clear how the fans have carried that banner, and why none of the racists were not punished.

… and ROBERTO CARLOS

Just one year later, the banana showed the other dark skinned player in the RPL – the defender “Anzhi” Roberto Carlos. Perhaps the coolest footballer in the history of our football (winner of the world Cup and Champions League) clearly did not deserve such a relationship, because, as he told Herman Tkachenkoto lure the superstar to Makhachkala, the Brazilian has shown himself to be a very simple and positive guy.

However, some of the fans of “Wings of the Soviets”, the disappointed three goals “Anji” at the Samara stadium “metallurg”, it occurred to throw in the 90th minute of the match to the side Roberto Carlos a banana. From disorder, the veteran withdrew the captain’s armband, left the field and broke down in tears on the bench, wrapped in a blanket.

But it was not the only such episode in that season. Three months earlier in St. Petersburg, Roberto Carlos was handed a banana fan “Zenith”. The St. Petersburg club is fined on 300 thousand rubles. The same amount paid “Wings”, which is also found for the racist provocateur, to put to shame.

Fortunately, the Brazilian did not harbour resentment on all Russians. He always spoke of our country solely in a positive way. When “Anzhi” has problems, offered his assistance. And that’s what Roberto Carlos said about “racists” in Russia: “Maybe I would understand the guy, if he has any problems in life. But then he had to come to me and share my soul, I would have helped… anyway, I was not strikes. And I wish this man all the best.”

“MONKEY” RESPONSE DOUMBIA AND OLISEH

And how many times the Russian podium at the European Cup and RPL matches went to the address of black players and in all ways was depicted as monkeys – do not count! However, one episode was particularly memorable.

In November 2010, a Derby between CSKA and “Spartakom” (3:1) fans of red-and-white the entire game trying to deduce from Seydou Doumbia and Sekou Oliseh. Army Africans responded with two built second goal in Spartak’s goal. Then stood up in front of the property sector and… the monkey began pounding his chest. Referee Alexander kolobaev is not to punish them for it even a yellow card.

“STRANGE” REMOVAL OF EMENIKE

But the forward “Spartaka” Emmanuel Emenike for a much less obvious gesture was removed from the field.

In may 2012, the “Zenith” already in the rank of champion took red-and-white in his field, and wanted to celebrate the gold medal victory over the archrivals. By the 84th minute, they were 2:1, but could not resist the pressure of “Spartak”, which ended the scoring shed Aiden McGeady on Emenike. What happened then is anyone’s guess…

Celebrating the goal, the Nigerian began to beat himself on the veins near the bend of the elbow, for which immediately received a red card from Kasimenko. The judge’s decision was so unexpected that even the commentator agreed that the goal is not counted because of the game Emenike hand.

I was Kazmenko has described the celebration as “obscene gestures towards the fans of “Zenith”. Many arguments do not understand. Nothing offensive saw and the then Chairman of trade Union of football players Vagiz khidiyatullin. However, the punishment is upheld, shocking Emenike. “I don’t understand why I was removed,’ said the Nigerian. I just patted her hand, as, for example, did Samuel Eto’o in the Champions League final”.

Indeed, the gesture Emenike-Eto’o in Africa means “to thank the ancestors for this man’s blood”. In General, Kasimenko clearly missed. However, “Spartak” even in the minority beat Zenit 3:2 thanks to a goal by Rafael Carioca. And in the final round without Emenike won “the locomotive” (2:0), ligachampion winning ticket.

HULK AND MATYUNIN

Another almost a scandal involving referee happened on 29 November 2014. Then Brazilian striker Hulk has accused of racism the referee of the match “Mordovia” – “Zenit” Alexei Matyunina.

After the game, Hulk said: “I went up to the referee, easy to talk to. Touched him, as I always do when talking to someone. And he arrogantly asked him not to touch… In the heat, I asked, “are You a racist?” And he said that he don’t like blacks”.

In these arguments there was a lot strange. According to the version of the Hulk, Matyunin spoke English, which, as it turned out, the judge did not own. Naturally, the judge denied the charges: “It is like kindergarten, but with angry stupid kids. Someone someone has advised. With Hulk, we both know that nothing happened. And all the players are witnesses”.

For Matyunina then stood up most of our colleagues. I should add that for both parties to the conflict are not English language. Hulk is fluent only in Portuguese.

“HULK, HULK, HULK”

Especially “famous” racist fans “torpedo”. In the 2014-15 season, which the team finished in the relegation zone (which was worth the defeat of 1:8 from “Zenith”!), they have twice run into an ugly scandal.

In September, fans zaehali defender “Dynamo” Christopher Samba. The Congolese were so offended that refused to come out for the second half, and Stanislav Cherchesova had to release him instead of Douglas… And you know what the fans explained their behavior? The fact that Samba itself showed the middle finger stands. And, by the way, it was punished with disqualification for two matches.

But in March, the behaviour of fans “a torpedo” complained… the Hulk. After the goal, on 35 minutes, the Brazilian had a hand to his ear and was sent to the stands a kiss in response, not stopping the obstruction in each episode, when he touched the ball.

Head of fans of “torpedo” Vasily Petrakov, denying Ohana to address the Hulk, gave one of the most bizarre explanation: “At the corner fans in scarves and t-shirts “Zenith” with Central and South bleachers tried to keep his players chant “Hulk, Hulk, Hulk”, as is customary in Brazil. Here forward and sent them a kiss. And all the insinuation that fans of “torpedo” insulted Hulk on a national basis, not baseless”.

“MONKEY TEAM”

Unfortunately, regularly faced racism in Russia and the goalkeeper of our team Guilherme. Especially loud was the episodes in July 2017 and March 2018. Then the fans of “Spartacus” shouted the address of the goalkeeper “the Locomotive” slogans “about the monkey in the team”.

To honor Russian Brazilian, he not only inflated, but also tried to extinguish the scandal. “The reaction to that? About racism? I have not heard anything! And me without a difference,” said Guilherme after the defeat of “Loco” in the super Cup-2017.

And in November of 2019 he appreciated what is happening already philosophically: “I Have in Russia there are dark-skinned friends who have not experienced racism in everyday life. Sometimes, during the matches from the stands can hear some screams, but this is not racially motivated, and to put you out of balance.”

“CHOCOLATES ARE MELTING IN THE SUN”

In January of 2018 happened, perhaps the most absurd “racist” scandal in the history of RPL. “Spartak” Massimo Carrera was prepared in the Emirates for the second part of the season. And the captain of the team Georgi Djikiato amuse themselves and the audience, tried on the role of the press attaché, having access to the official Twitter of the club.

Shooting a video in which Fernando, Luiz Adriano and Pedro Rocha did the exercises outdoors, Djikia joked over: “See how chocolates melt in the sun.” All British media immediately came out with headlines denouncing Russia. And it’s six months before the world Cup!

“Spartak” has quickly removed the video and posted a new one, in which Fernando said that the club is no racism, and the team is a friendly family. But it was too late – FARE condemned the Muscovites for their “glorification of such things,” and foreign media a few days hinted that Russia can not hold the 2018 world Cup. In the result of red-and-white still had to apologize: “the Athlete did not mean to offend, but just played a joke.”

“BEHAVIORAL CHARACTERISTICS”

This scandal was connected with the former head a press-services RFS Andrey Malosolov. However, formally to RPL episode had nothing to do. During the exhibition match between CSKA Moscow, which hurts Malosolov, and “Spartak”, the journalist in his Twitter called Adriano “monkey”, considering that the Brazilian should have been sent off after a skirmish with Kirill Nababkin.

In response, the leadership of “Spartacus” closed Malosolov access to “Opening the Arena” and addressed to the Prosecutor’s office demanding to open a criminal case about racism. Himself “guilty” not seen in his tweet of racial insults: “If Nababkin playing roughly for what may have been rightly removed, Adriano provoked, beaten in the face and he grimaced in his manner. “Monkey” in his address – this is a behavioral characteristic. If a similar style were made by Nicholas Stories, Aleksandr Lomovitski mobile, or Djikia would write about them the same. When my three year old son misbehaves and Hamming, I also often say: “Enough APE”.