Caregivers healed are not necessarily back to the front

According to the ministry of Health, more than 4700 health care workers have had the COVID-19, and this number could be even higher, since 2500 people are waiting for a diagnosis.
Return to work in the hot zone, after having the COVID-19 ? It is the recommendation of the public Health, which, however, is not followed everywhere, has found The Duty. However, health experts believe that redeploy adequately the thousands of workers in the network that have been infected so far would stop the bleeding in hospitals and NURSING homes.
“It is sure that it makes sense to send in warm areas or in new centers of immunized individuals, which are not likely to be a source of transmission,” admitted Dr. Melissa Ranger, a specialist physician at the hôpital Charles-Le Moyne. As soon as she was back on her feet, the emergency doctor, who caught the COVID-19 at the very beginning of the crisis, has not hesitated to do the shuttle between its emergency hospital, where it is intubation or the procedure the more at risk, and the CHSLD Henriette-Céré, where it is assigned to the hot zone.
“I’ve had, the COVID-19. Be deployed in a hot zone don’t bother me at all, ” she said, saying that doubts persist on the question of immunity.
“I like better to go in the red zone instead of a college are most at risk, who is older, for example. “She admits, however, that it was not obliged to anything. “Nobody told me, Melissa, now that you’re immune, you must go to red zone. “
A directive not respected
Even if it is only one small sentence, the directive of the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), however, is clear. “If possible, in return, assign the worker to the care of the case of COVID-19 “, one reads in the ” Recommendations for the lifting of isolation precautions for health care workers “.
On the field, several doctors responsible for the management COVID-19 do not apply this rule in their hospitals. Managers of non-health more. This is the case in CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal, which has no protocol of redeployment.
“That you may be a janitor or doctor, when you are infected, you stay home and you come back when you have had your two tests negative. But no one will give you not specifically in the hot zones “, explained the spokesman, Jocelyne Boudreault.
In real life, the best vaccine is to have had the disease itself
The CIUSSS of Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal will redeploy not “systematically” the staff healed in the hot zone, under the pretext that the immunity of someone who contracts the virus is not proven. The sound of a bell is the same among the members of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ).
For the immunologist and professor at UQAM, Tatiana Scorza, there is a missed opportunity to capitalize on people who could contribute to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
According to it, if there is one thing to do is to send the people who were healed in the environments most at risk.
“This is an excellent strategy. I have said for at least four weeks. This idea of mobilising to assist the most vulnerable is fantastic. We must not be afraid. “
4700 workers infected
According to the ministry of Health, more than 4700 health care workers have had the COVID-19, and this number could be even higher, since 2500 people are waiting for a diagnosis and that several had the disease without knowing it. For Ms. Scorza, all of these are doctors, nurses, and clerks who could be important assets in order to prevent further outbreaks.
“These people are the people who are least predisposed to be sick again. There has been a certain fear to speculate and some of them, listening to what was said by WHO, thought that a infection has healed, it does not mean that there was immunity “, she argues.
“In real life, the best vaccine is to have had the disease itself. “It emphasizes that when a person recovers from an infection, is that it has developed the antibodies.
It calls however for caution and recalls that the protections are needed even if we had the COVID-19. “What you don’t know, this is how many particles are sufficient for infection to transmit from one person to another ; then, I would say that, as a precaution, it is still necessary to wear the mask,” she says, adding that there is always a mystery surrounding asymptomatic individuals.
“But it does not contradict what I say. If you have a group of 50 people among which 30 have already had an infection, the 20 people who have not had in the group are less likely to catch it than if you put 10 people immunized with 40 non-immune people. This is the concept of the vaccine. “
Directive respected
Some CIUSSS comply with the directive. The one to the North of the Island, of which 865 members of staff are infected by the COVID-19, and 320 are to return to work, returns in the hot areas the staff healed if it is possible. Same thing CIUSSS of the East Island, where 742 health care workers have contracted the disease.
A nurse at the hospital in Gatineau, Audrey Leblanc, who has had a very mild disease, has also been affected specifically in the area warm, since there is no hot spot to speak of in the establishment.
“I’ve had this directive three weeks ago when I returned to work in the er,” she said. “I don’t think this is a bad idea. The problem is that we don’t know for how long one is immune. Influenza, I can catch it the first time and I can catch it again the following year “, she noted.
Dr. Melissa Ranger said it also “navigate” in a state of uncertainty. “I’m not really worried, but the more the months go forward, and I’m asking me how long I will be protected. Is it is 3, 6, 9 months ? The anxiety could come back. “