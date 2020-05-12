Caregivers still banned from visiting
Photo: Jean Francois Badias Associated Press
Several families who hoped to reconnect with their loved ones were met with closed doors.
This was supposed to be the big comeback of caregivers in NURSING homes Monday, but the directive made by the prime minister, François Legault, the last week seems to be applied to the workpiece and in a random way, depending on the good will of the institutions.
Several families who hoped to reconnect with their loved ones were met with closed doors. At the same time, others wonder what arguments the policy of opening up in a CHSLD does not apply to hospitals.
Application to variable geometry
A family who requested anonymity said the Duty to have categorically rejected by the leadership of the NURSING home of one of his relatives. Given the absence of cases of COVID-19 in its walls, the institution has suspended the government directive and has decided to probe the families of residents before admitting their caregivers.
“There’s a lot of pressure from other families who refuse the entry of family caregivers in some NURSING homes. The tension is keen. Some family caregivers have the same fear of reprisal, ” explains Mélanie Perroux, the Grouping of caregivers du Québec (RANQ), where the lines have not stopped ringing all day.
“A lot of people who have not seen their relatives for weeks, and have not been able to visit. Even if NURSING homes have not requested or obtained the derogation outstanding of the government, as provided for in the directive, ” adds Ms. Perroux.
The prime minister, Legault has yet assured last week that it would be “the rule that family caregivers are accepted” in the resources to help and support residents. The minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, had even stated that institutions should ” justify the refusal to the ministry of Health.
“I’ve had people who were able to visit, but it started in dribs and drabs. Some were asked to take a test before, ” said Fanny Zuniga Jurgensen, special adviser to the organization of support for family caregivers a break Time. The requirement to pass a screening test of the COVID-19 every 15 days to visit relatives in the homes spared by the epidemic, obviously inapplicable, however, has been lifted last Friday by the minister Blais. But many NURSING homes maintain a hard line. “It is variable, there are places without COVID-19 which do not let loved ones and other with cases that accept visits. There are residents in end-of-life that has been denied access to the family, regardless of the cause of death, and the other where the family was able to be there for the last few hours, even if the resident was positive. There is not a case, ” continues Ms. Jurgensen.
And in the hospitals ?
The messy who reigns in the face of the admission of relatives in the various living environments for elders also seems to affect some hospitals, where the rules surrounding the visits, officially forbidden for families except in the case of end-of-life, are also of variable geometry.
Tanya Falardeau, a nurse confined for a month because she wants to donate bone marrow to her mother, 56-year-old suffering from a chronic leukemia, was denied access to the bedside of the latter. The condition of his mother has declined rapidly, it is increasingly disoriented. “I’m a nurse at the emergency department, it is my job. I stopped working precisely to be able to help and be a donor potential. If you gave me access, I could give him all the necessary care. It would even make it possible to release staff, in addition to bring him the humanity of which it has need, ” said Tanya.
Seeing his mother confused, the hospital has allowed last Friday a first visit, then a second because it appeared to be a lack of staff on the unit, according to Tanya. But since then, it’s radio silence. “In the beginning, my mother was tenacious, spoke to me. The two times I went there, it was better after that. Now, I was told that the only permission, that is if it remains for 24 to 48 hours to live ! ” complains Tanya, who does not understand why family caregivers can make in NURSING homes, but in hospitals. “Unity green” where his mother was admitted is a cold zone, with no cases of COVID-19.
Paulina, an ex-nurse become entrepreneur, has lived the same nightmare in April when his mother, 66-year-old came to the hospital. Diagnosis : cancer of the liver metastatic. Throughout her hospitalization, she could not see it. “As a nurse, I offered my help to take care of her. I know how it works prevention ! They refused to do. I was reminded when it was finished, to palliative care. Thanks to contacts and my stubbornness, I was able to stay in her room with my brother for 24 hours until his death. Otherwise, she would have died all alone. “
“I talked to my father via Messenger before he leaves us. His last question was : “Why aren’t you there ?” I’ll live with it until the end of my days, ” said the daughter of a man who suffered alone for four weeks before dying in the hospital. The Duty has tried to find out if the prohibition of visits applied to hospitals — except in the case of end-of-life — was going to be eased, but the ministry of Health has not responded to our request.
Family caregivers would like to see these guidelines journals in hospitals, where staff are sometimes more exposed to the risk of infection caregivers, confined to their homes. Several CIUSSS have undertaken to train caregivers on prevention measures, including the CIUSSS of the Is-de-l’île-de-Montréal, which has trained twenty people to date and will train 250 other next week.