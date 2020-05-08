Caregivers waiting to return to battle
Some ask whether we should not eliminate the obligation for the health staff to obtain two test negative before returning to work after having been infected by the coronavirus.
Approximately 11 600 employees of the health network have fallen in battle, have laid down their arms or have left the field of battle in this pandemic of the COVID-19. But hundreds of others, in full form, are forced to stay home because they expect a second screening test is negative.
To return to the front, to the nurses who have contracted the coronavirus must be isolated for 14 days, not having had fever within the last 48 hours and not for acute symptom-free for 24 hours. Two screening tests, performed 24 hours apart, must also be negative. And for many, this is where the shoe pinches.
“We have an employee who is at it for six weeks ! said Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Sainte-Justine. It is perfect, but its PCR [test] remains positive. “Traces of the virus remain detectable in the nose. Is it contagious ?
This is the great question. Quebec researchers are trying to answer. A study is ” in preparation “, said the ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS).
In the meantime, the health network is struggling with a another thorn in the foot. Only the CISSS de Laval, 236 employees are awaiting a second negative result. They are 42 in CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. The other CIUSSS and CISSS contacted have not been able to provide these data. In Quebec, some 4,000 workers in the network are infected.
Dr. David Lussier, who practice at the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal, is part of those. He is in solitary confinement since 13 April, the day on which it received the result of her screening test. Since then, the geriatrician spent six control tests. His test turned out negative once, and then again positive and, lately, negative. It waits for the result of the last past Wednesday. “The symptoms are totally disappeared since 20 April, said the geriatrician. Except the fatigue. It is much better, but not totally. “
Dr. David Lussier recalls that the infected persons, who are not health care workers, may terminate their isolation after 14 days, provided that they are asymptomatic and have no fever. They don’t have to iron from a test screening.
“By requiring both tests negative, one is deprived, perhaps, of health care workers during a week longer than the 14 days required,” notes Dr. Lussier mentioned that he does not have the expertise of a microbiologist to judge.
For his part, the doctor takes no risk. “I preferred to remain in isolation, knowing that my test was still positive, even if the contagion is probably over,” he said. According to the guidelines of the national Institute of public health, he would have been able to raise his isolation at home after 14 days — like all citizens — but not to return to work.
No test in Ontario
Unlike Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia do not require testing for health care workers infected for a return to work, unless the disease has been “severe” and that they have had to be hospitalized. Two negative results are required. Those whose symptoms were mild or moderate, can break out of their isolation after 14 days in Ontario and 10 days in British Columbia (provided you do not have a fever or the symptoms improve).
“Two studies have shown until now that, after nine days, even if the test is positive, the virus is dead,” says Dr. Quach-Thanh.
Quebec, he prefers to await the conclusions of the study of québec in order to avoid that caregivers contaminate colleagues or patients, ” says the DHSS. “In light of the results, if there was a recommendation of the experts of Québec to lift the requirement of two tests negative, then it will be done “, wrote in an e-mail.
Currently, only one situation permits the lifting of this requirement : when an institution is facing a break in service and that there is no other solution to avoid this, states the Committee on nosocomial infections in Quebec.
For the Federation of health and social services-CSN, the question of the two screening tests raises another problem : the compensation of the personnel awaiting a second negative result. “They are in solitary confinement at the request of the employer, but they are asked to dig in their bank holiday “, said the advisor to the information, Hubert Forcier. A no non-sense, in the eyes of the union.
Lina Savard has to pay the price of this policy. This working in maintenance, who works at CHSLD Joseph-François-Perreault, received a diagnosis of COVID-19 at the beginning of April. She is still awaiting a second negative result. “I passed all my credits,” she said. I am on salary insurance, to 80 % of my taxable income. “
It considers that it should be covered, not the standards Committee, of fairness, of the health and safety of the work (CNESST) and get 90 % of his salary is non-taxable. His union supports him in his steps. “It is impossible not to be caught at work,” said Lina Savard.
The CHSLD Joseph-François-Perreault, 48 residents died from the COVID-19, according to the CIUSSS of the East-of-the-Island-of-Montreal. Lina Savard said to have been in contact with patients, who have undergone a screening test at approximately the same moment as she. “I have been working for more than 10 minutes next to them when I repair, for example, their wheelchair,” she said.
April 26, 2020, 562 claims were accepted by the CNESST for infection COVID-19 as an occupational injury, says the Commission.