Caregivers will be able to get back in the CHSLD
The situation is still stable in the eastern Townships : eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and no new deaths were reported from eleven days in the region.
Share
May 7, 2020 14h05
Updated at 23h18
Share
Caregivers will be able to get back in the CHSLD
Marie-Christine Bouchard
The Forum
The situation is still stable in the eastern Townships : eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and no new deaths were reported from eleven days in the region.
There are now 880 positive cases confirmed 36 people hospitalized, including four in the intensive care unit 523 people are considered cured.
READ ALSO: Ten days without deaths, in the eastern Townships
Is this the fault of the CHSLD?
The stability of the situation in the eastern Townships, therefore, allows a good news is a few days of Mother’s day : the opportunity to conduct visits will soon be expanded to caregivers significant persons are hosted in one of the 26 CHSLD the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships-CHUS, as well as in private residences for elderly (RPPS), intermediate resources (RI) and the resource-type familial (RTF) welcoming of vulnerable clients.
This enlargement is made possible because there is currently no outbreak of COVID-19 in the accommodation centres of the eastern Townships and that the situation in all the walks of life the community is under control.
“All of our actions aim to find a balance between the physical well-being and psychological well-being of the residents. We are counting on the cooperation of family caregivers to abide by all the rules and control of hygiene and prolong the effect of all the efforts made by the members of staff, managers and physicians to preserve the health of residents, ” says Sylvie Moreault, director of programs of support to the autonomy of the elderly (SAPA) to the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships-CHUS.
It admits that the morale of the residents is variable. If some have adapted well to the fact to stay connected with their loved ones through technological means, others have seen their condition deteriorate.
“Some of the carers came every day, some were there all day. Therefore, it is certain that it has been very difficult for some people to be denied these visits. In some, there is sadness or changes in behavior, ” says dr. Moreault.
“The return of the family caregivers in our circles was expected, both by the residents and their family caregivers “, she said.
Strict measures will be put in place to protect the integrity of these areas as well as the health of the caregivers who will : signing of a consent form and a register of visits, personal protective equipment, washing hands, etc
The family concerned will receive specific instructions relevant to their situation. A caregiver significant is a person who, before the outbreak of COVID-19, used to visit regularly its close to assist it in carrying out its day to day activities and provide emotional support to one to several times per week.
“Two weeks ago that some carers were able to come back into our environments. In a first time, it was only those who were providing direct care, such as help with eating. The people are happy to be there. They comply with the guidelines, they are vigilant, both for their health and that of others. It is beautiful to see, ” adds the director, SAPA.
These measures will take effect starting Monday, may 11.