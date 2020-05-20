Caregivers will be able to go to the hospital, ” said Marguerite Blais
May 20, 2020 13h37
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC – A directive permitting the entry of family caregivers in the hospital will be sent to the network on Wednesday, announced the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais.
The minister informed the opposition mps in the morning at a commission virtual, without however specifying the date of the entry into force of the directive.
His press officer, Marjaurie Side-Boileau, has stated to The canadian Press that the visits of family caregivers at the hospital will be able to take place as soon as the directive sent Wednesday.
Ms. Blais has also stated that since a week and a half, 4870 caregivers have been admitted to NURSING homes of the province, while 386 have been refused.
The reasons for these denials have not been specified in the committee.
The government Legault had decided on 5 may last year to throw the ballast on the visits of carers in certain living environments for seniors.
As of may 11, the family caregivers “significant” have been able to reinstate the CHSLD, and this, without undergoing a screening test for the COVID-19.
“Regarding the hospital, today there was a directive that’s going to allow family caregivers to go into the hospital,” said Ms. Blais.
“It is a request that we have received. The caregivers did not understand why they could not go to visit a loved one in a hospital. So she goes from all at the time this directive-there,” she added.